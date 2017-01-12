Australia Day Round-up

Clapham Junction station evacuated due to overcrowding
TNT is not doing an Australia Day Party this year so we thought we’d give you a round up of who is doing what and where they’re doing it to celebrate everything Australian!
Belushi's Camden
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm
48-50 Camden High Street, NW1 0LT
Tube: Mornington Crescent | Camden Town
Inferno’s
Thursday 26th January 2pm onwards
Free beer on arrival, Kangaroo Boxing, Triple J Hottest 100, Live music with the Bondi Beach Bums plus Aussie Party & Rock anthems – tickets: £7
146 Clapham High Street, SW4 87UH
Tube: Clapham Common | Clapham North
The Clapham Grand
Thursday 26th January 6pm-3am
Triple J Hottest 100, Aussie tuck shop, Aussie beers, Barbie from 6pm, CO2 cannons, Confestti cannons, Balloon drop, Face painters, National Anthem @ midnight, Best Aussie fancy dress award – tickets: £17.50 (final relase all other tix sold out)
21-25 St John’s Hill, SW11 1TT
Train: Clapham Junction
Bison & Bird
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, Deals on drinks, DJs
182 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UG
Tube: Clapham Common
Belushi's Covent Garden
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm
9 Russell Street, WC2B 5HZ
Tube: Covent Garden
Dickie Fitz
Thursday 26th January
4 course menu plus drink for £40pp – Beer Can Chicken, Cured Australian Kingfish, Kangaroo Tartare, Stubby Holders and Tim Tam Martinis amongst others
48 Newham Street, W1T 1QQ
Tube: Goodge Street
Elk Bar
Thursday 26th January 12pm-2am
Free entry, DEals on drinks, Aussie Burgers, Triple J Hottest 100 and DJs
587 Fulham Road, SW6 5UA
Tube: Fulham Broadway
The Slug at Fulham
Thursday 26th January 2017 12pm-2am
Drinks specials including £2 jagerbombs all day and most drinks at £1.95 at selected times during the day and night
490-492 Fulham Road, SW6 5NH
Tube: Fulham Broadway
hanger Steakhouse
Thursday 26th January 7pm-11pm
Set-menu of steak & shrimp with chips and craft beer - tickets: £20
461 North End Road, SW6 1NZ
Tube: Fulham Broadway
Belushi's Greenwich
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm
189 Greenwich High Road, SE10 8JA
Train: Greenwich
Australia Day in The Wigwam
Thursday 26th January 4pm-2am
Free entry, Aussie BBQ, Triple J Hottest 100 and DJs
@ Queen of Hoxton, 1-5 Curtain Road, EC2A 3JX
Tube: Liverpool Street | Old Street
Australia Day Craft Beer Festival
Thursday 26th January midday-midnight
Live music, entertainment, DJs, BBQ, Lamingtons, free sangers b4 2pm – early bird tickets: £5
@ Oval Space, 29-32 The Oval, E2 9DT
Tube: Bethnal Green
Belushi's Hammersmith
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm
28 Hammersmith Broadway, W6 7AB
Tube: Hammersmith
Belushi’s Shepherd's Bush
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm
13-15 Shepherd's Bush Green, W12 8PH
Tube: Shepherd's Bush
Bogan Bar Crawl
Thursday 26th January 1pm-6pm
Bogan Brekkie of VB & Parmies @ Transalte Bar through to Cargo with stops in between! – tickets: £10-£15
@ Translate Bar, 12-14 Kingsland Road, E2 8DA
Tube: Hoxton
Australia Day Waxy's Way
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, live music with The Hares from 9pm
@ Waxy O'Connors, 14-16 Rupert Street, W1D 6DD
Tube: Piccadilly Circus | Leicester Square
The Church
Sunday 22nd January 2pm-8pm
Includes entry to Belushi’s London Bridge for the after party – tickets: £12
@ The Coronet, Elephant & Castle, 28 New Kent Road, SE1 6TJ
Tube: Elephant & Castle
Belushi’s London Bridge
Thursday 26th January
Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade Chicken Parmy's, Triple J Hottest 100, Kangaroo Beer Pong, Australia v Pakistan cricket, Face painting and live music - Happy Hour 5pm-6pm
Tube: Borough | London Bridge
Comedy Carnival's Australia Day Show
Thursday 26th January 8pm-10pm
All Australian stand-up comedy featuring John Roberston, Colin Cole, Alice Fraser and Pete Jonas - tickets: £17.60-£31.95
@Bar Rumba, 36 Shaftsbury Avenue, W1D 7EP
Tube: Piccadilly Circus | Leicester Square
1 Big Night Out Straya Pub Crawl
Thursday 26th January 7.30pm-9pm
Queue jump club entrance to 5 bars and clubs, Free shot at each bar (5 shots!), Drinks deals all night, Free T-shirt and pen
Aussie drinking games and a classy Bogan soundtrack throughout the night - tickets: £12-£15
@ Rileys Sports Bar, Haymarket, 80 Haymarket, SW1Y 4TE
Tube: Charing Cross | Piccadilly Circus
Straya Day 2017
Thursday 26th January 10am-Late
Free breakfast bap before 12pm, Face painting, Funky Bunch Trivia Quiz - £100 bar tab prize to spend on the day, Aussie Karaoke competition - £700 holiday prize, Triple J Hottest 100, Surf simulator, Djs and live music from the Siobhney Duo and The Lizards of Oz - tickets: £5, £7-£10 on the day
@ Walkabout Temple, Temple Station, Temple Place, WC2R 2PH
Tube: Temple
