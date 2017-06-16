Art Night returns to London

Art Night a contemporary arts festival comes to London for the second time on Saturday, July 1st. The idea first started in Paris in 2002, makes its mark on the British audience in the capital.

Each year, the format will go to different parts of London, and be held at different venues with different curators. Last year it was at the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA,) with guest curator Kathy Noble and featured venues across Westminster.

This year installations come from East London and held at the Whitechapel Gallery starting at 6pm and going on until 4am.

There will be a curated trail similar to last year, with exhibitions and performances from 13 different projects by 11 artists across 13 venues.

The guest curator this year is Fatos Ustek who is also a writer based in London. Featuring on this year’s trail, will be Jake and Dinos Chapman, Lawrence Lek, Lindsay Seers and Melanie Manchot. All events for the night are free. For further information go to www.artnight.london or follow www.twitter.com/@ARTNIGHTLDN for the latest information.