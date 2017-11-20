Club de Fromage NYE Spectacular

UFC Fight Night London
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
20th Nov 2017 3:14pm | By Editor
Club de Fromage, London’s favourite pop night, returns to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for the biggest New Year’s Eve pop party in London!
After the success of last year’s massive party Fromage is back again to kick out 2017 and welcome in a bawling babe in arms 2018.
Join Slow Alfie and his crack team of disco dollies in the wonderful art deco glamour of the Apollo to usher in the New Year.
Added attractions this year include a massive ball pit for you to dive in to and bouncy castles to bound in to the New Year on.
And once again we’ll be providing a huge indoor pyrotechnic display, stadium sized confetti cannons, balloon drop, guest P.As (TBC), giant balloons, on-screen visuals and the usual tomfoolery of the Fromage stage show plus our purpose built set.
The beautiful Compton organ will again make an appearance at midnight to help us welcome in the New Year.
Of course will be the usual sing-alongs, games and the best in pop, rock, disco, soul funk, old skool hip-hop and r ‘n’b in the main room while Burn Down The Disco and Feeling Gloomy, spinning the finest in indie, rock n roll and soul in the circle bar.
We can’t promise you a fantastic 2018 (well not unless they elect us to the dictatorship) but we can promise you that 2017 will go out with a bang with Slow Alfie and the gang.
Club De Fromage’s
New Year’s Eve Spectacular
Saturday 31st December Eventim Apollo
45 Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith, W6. 9pm- 4am
Price: Adv from £20 standard plus booking fee
VIP: From £25 plus booking fee
Eventimappollo.com or ClubDeFromage.com or enter our competition for free tix!
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
Travelling on board our new A350, you can experience Taiwan and connect to numerous destinations we serve throughout... Read more...
Work Christmas parties are historically sordid affairs. The dangerous mix of pent-up resentment and sexual... Read more...
The Grand Slam board met earlier this week and agreed to the 25 second shot clock in operation in Melbourne in January... Read more...
Danni Wyatt and England Captain Heather Knight were the heroes of the hour with Wyatt scoring her maiden international... Read more...
His final success against Belgian’s David Goffin by 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 was the first by a debutant in the finals for... Read more...
Talkback