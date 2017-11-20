Club de Fromage NYE Spectacular

Club de Fromage, London’s favourite pop night, returns to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for the biggest New Year’s Eve pop party in London!

After the success of last year’s massive party Fromage is back again to kick out 2017 and welcome in a bawling babe in arms 2018.

Join Slow Alfie and his crack team of disco dollies in the wonderful art deco glamour of the Apollo to usher in the New Year.

Added attractions this year include a massive ball pit for you to dive in to and bouncy castles to bound in to the New Year on.

And once again we’ll be providing a huge indoor pyrotechnic display, stadium sized confetti cannons, balloon drop, guest P.As (TBC), giant balloons, on-screen visuals and the usual tomfoolery of the Fromage stage show plus our purpose built set.

The beautiful Compton organ will again make an appearance at midnight to help us welcome in the New Year.

Of course will be the usual sing-alongs, games and the best in pop, rock, disco, soul funk, old skool hip-hop and r ‘n’b in the main room while Burn Down The Disco and Feeling Gloomy, spinning the finest in indie, rock n roll and soul in the circle bar.

We can’t promise you a fantastic 2018 (well not unless they elect us to the dictatorship) but we can promise you that 2017 will go out with a bang with Slow Alfie and the gang.

Need to Know:

Club De Fromage’s

New Year’s Eve Spectacular

Saturday 31st December Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline Street, Hammersmith, W6. 9pm- 4am

Price: Adv from £20 standard plus booking fee

VIP: From £25 plus booking fee

Eventimappollo.com or ClubDeFromage.com or enter our competition for free tix!