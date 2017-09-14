The Queen of Mean is back!

Rugby Union: All Blacks come to England in 2018
After a sell-out tour of the UK in 2017, Bianca Del Rio returns to premiere the fiercely funny ‘Blame it on Bianca’ next Summer!
Bianca Del Rio is the alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock and season 6 winner of the hugely popular US reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race. A self-professed “Clown in a gown,” this hilariously hateful comic is known for her foul mouth and unapologetic humour, with her victims hardly having time to feel the sting before she zips on to the next topic.
Blame in on Bianca follows her global sell out comedy tours Not Today Satan and The Rolodex of Hate.
“Joan Rivers of the Drag World” New York Times
“So funny! So sharp!” Joan Rivers
Tickets on sale now: www.seetickets.com
19th July 2018 - Liverpool Empire
20th July 2018 - Glasgow Clyde
21st July 2018 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
23rd July 2018 - Manchester Apollo
25th July 2018 - Newcastle City Hall
27th July 2018 - London Eventim Apollo
28th July 2018 - Brighton Centre
30th July 2018 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
1st August 2018 - Cardiff St David's Hall
4th August 2018 - Belfast Waterfront Hall
6th August 2018 - Dublin Bord Gais
