The Queen of Mean is back!

After a sell-out tour of the UK in 2017, Bianca Del Rio returns to premiere the fiercely funny ‘Blame it on Bianca’ next Summer!

Bianca Del Rio is the alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock and season 6 winner of the hugely popular US reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race. A self-professed “Clown in a gown,” this hilariously hateful comic is known for her foul mouth and unapologetic humour, with her victims hardly having time to feel the sting before she zips on to the next topic.

Blame in on Bianca follows her global sell out comedy tours Not Today Satan and The Rolodex of Hate.

“Joan Rivers of the Drag World” New York Times

“So funny! So sharp!” Joan Rivers

thebiancadelrio.com/tour

Tickets on sale now: www.seetickets.com



UK Tour Dates

19th July 2018 - Liverpool Empire

20th July 2018 - Glasgow Clyde

21st July 2018 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

23rd July 2018 - Manchester Apollo

25th July 2018 - Newcastle City Hall

27th July 2018 - London Eventim Apollo

28th July 2018 - Brighton Centre

30th July 2018 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

1st August 2018 - Cardiff St David's Hall

4th August 2018 - Belfast Waterfront Hall

6th August 2018 - Dublin Bord Gais



