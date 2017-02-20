Defected Croatia Announces Full 2017 Line-up

Defected has announced the line up for this year’s festival at the Garden Resort, Tisno, Croatia, 10-15 August, following its successful launch in 2016.

Defected Croatia 2017 is taking shape and tickets are selling fast. A new wave of world-class talent has now been added to the 6-day event, alongside official festival partners including Glitterbox, Mixmag, Traxsource, Objektivity and D-Vine Sounds.

With last year’s incredible Croatia moments in mind, Simon Dunmore and the Defected team have carefully curated and selected a vast programme of DJs, with newly announced names that include Kenny Dope, Derrick Carter, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Monki, Low Steppa and Nightmares On Wax plus many, many more. These artists will feature on the Main Stage, heating things up at the Beach, setting sail on daily boat parties and playing through the night at the legendary Barbarella’s night club (full stage line-ups will be released further into the year).

Simon Dunmore describes what he’s looking forward to this year and how he’s gone about making it even bigger and better…

“I absolutely appreciate how fortunate I am with my job. Working with the best house producers and DJs has given me so many incredible moments and memories for almost three decades. I am clearly proud of what Defected has achieved, so please believe me when I say how emotional Croatia 2016 was personally for me last summer. DJs and house heads all travelled to the Adriatic to meet friends and likeminded people for an exceptional five days. The feeling of togetherness was what really struck me. I am not saying that it is the best thing that Defected has ever done, although it is certainly up there, what I will say is that it was a bold and ballsy move and every time I look back to it I smile profusely.

“We learned so much from last August and we are confident that 2017 will be even better. We have added an extra day. We have enhanced the DJ line up, adding the likes of MK, Eats Everything, Derrick Carter, Todd Terry, Joey Negro and Soul Clap, alongside the Defected family; Sam Divine, Sonny Fodera, Sandy Rivera and Franky Rizardo, as well as DJs that rocked Tisno last summer; Roger Sanchez, Julio Bashmore, Basement Jaxx, Dennis Ferrer, Kenny Dope, Nick Curly.”

“With all this you can understand why I am rightly excited to announce the next instalment of DJs that will be joining us next summer. Every one of them is part of our extended Defected family. It would be great if you could join us, I really hope you can and I can guarantee you some of those incredible moments and memories that you’ll get to own and share for years to come.”

Daily boat party line-ups and curated stages will be announced soon. For more information and a full breakdown of the line-up, check out the Defected Croatia website.

ABOUT THE GARDEN RESORT

With its superb sunshine record and a wide range of accommodation options, The Garden Resort is a truly unique setting. More than a music festival, Defected Croatia is a holiday in itself, with a range of venues running across the 6 days.

The Main Stage will showcase headline artists from around the globe and is set in a tree-lined area of parkland just a short stroll away from the shores of the Adriatic. With waves lapping right up to the dancefloor and stunning views out to the islands, the Beach Stage provides a magical experience for DJs and festival-goers alike.

The legendary outdoor nightclub Barbarella’s Discotheque gives revellers the chance to experience what is today an almost unique opportunity: to dance under the stars until sunrise. Finally, twice-daily boat parties will be hosted aboard the good ship, Argonaughty, an infamous old wooden vessel that will play host to unforgettable parties afloat.

A true slice of paradise in Croatia, the Garden Resort in Tisno combines azure Adriatic waters, shimmering sandy beaches, guaranteed sunshine, exquisite sunsets and star-lit night skies that make for a fantastic festival setting as well as a completely viable summer holiday alternative.

Beyond its outstanding beauty, Croatia is also extremely affordable – accommodation, food and drink represent excellent value for money. Served by two airports with flights originating from over 50 cities around Europe, the Garden Resort is also highly accessible and there’s an extensive range of on-site accommodation from the more exotic - luxurious Airstreams, traditional Shikar tents or even yachts – in addition to well-presented apartments and DIY camping facilities. There’s also varied offsite accommodation options to suit all budgets.

Located just a short walk or water taxi ride from the historic old town of Tisno, with its waterside bars, cafés and restaurants, the Defected Croatia site has both a true festival ‘feel’ and retains an intimacy so often missing from many contemporary electronic music festivals.

For more information regarding location, accommodation, travel and the festival programme, head to www.defected.com/croatia

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE