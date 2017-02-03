5 Festivals you Should Attend in 2017

Festival season will soon be upon us but this title no longer applies solely to the enormous music festivals that occur up and down the country. With Art festivals enjoying a resurgence and Horse Racing festivals becoming progressively more popular; the festival season encompasses more than ever before – but which festivals should you be attending in 2017?

Latitude Festival

Probably the country’s most relaxing festival, Latitude takes place near Southwold in Suffolk and has seen some truly exceptional acts grace its stage over the last few years. Recent headliners have included The Cure and Suede but it is the arts and comedy stages that seem to draw the majority of the crowds throughout the weekend.

Comedians such as Al Murray are big advocates of the festival and avidly encourage fans to attend – it’s not cheap by any stretch of the imagination but it’s a guaranteed no trouble festival full of things to keep you, your friends and even your children happy.





Cheltenham Festival

One of the earliest entries on the festival calendar; Cheltenham Festival is the first major event of the traditional Horse Racing season with the Gold Cup the main prize on offer. Lingfield Park plays host to the four day event and day tickets are surprisingly reasonable for this season’s festival – especially on ladies day.

With so many races occurring over the four days; you’re unlikely to get bored at Cheltenham. There’s a number of reliable sites that review the best UK betting sites so you can do your research done beforehand.

Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ever since the demise of Jeremy Clarkson’s Top Gear; there’s no doubt been a loud, Ferrari shaped hole in your life that can only be filled by an event the sheer scale of Goodwood’s Festival of Speed. The fastest, the most attractive and some of the most bizarre cars of all time are on show for the festival and the special guests will leave you starstruck.

Download Festival

If you prefer your music on the heavier side of life; Download Festival is a must. Some of the biggest rock bands in the world are descending on Donington Park this June including the last ever UK performance by rock veterans: Aerosmith.

The festival has evolved over time from the heavy metal fest that was Monsters of Rock into something of a family friendly hard rock experience – not to be missed.

Edinburgh Art Festival

One of the most diverse arts festivals in the world; Edinburgh’s annual show is a fantastic experience for art lovers and novices alike. From installation and exhibition works to portraits and landscapes – Edinburgh offers a plethora of styles to be enjoyed across the course of August 2017.

Many of the pieces become permanent installations around the city and you’ll no doubt discover some of the country’s up and coming artists.



























