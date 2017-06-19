A taste of the Caribbean at The Jam Tree

During the month of July, rum is set to rule in Clapham & Chelsea

From white rum cocktails to navy spice - The Jam Tree Rum Festival is gearing up to celebrate the spirit.

Rum will infuse everything from the barbecue menu and cocktails to the vibrant décor. Music Concierge have devised a summery soundtrack of Reggae, Ska, Salsa and Soukous which will drift through the venues and out into their sunny gardens.

With an extensive rum list featuring new and unusual rums from around the globe, available to try at all price levels, this new festival will give the delicious spirit the attention that it deserves. The rums will also be incorporated into a tantalising cocktail list as well as thirst quenching rum punch bowls, available to indulge in with friends on select summer evenings.

Throughout July, The Jam Tree will also be hosting tastings with Masters of Rum; these industry experts will be on hand to offer novices and rum-buffs a fun and educational way into tasting rum and well as teaching guests to whip up innovative rum cocktails.

The spirit will be incorporated into the new summer barbecue menu which has been designed by The Jam Tree Group’s Head Chef, Gary Smith, and will feature dishes such as Baby Back Ribs with a Spiced Rum Glaze and other rum-flavoured surprises.

Need to Know:

The Jam Tree Chelsea, 541 King’s Road, SW6 2EB

The Jam Tree Clapham, 13-19 Old Town, SW4 0JT

www.thejamtree.com