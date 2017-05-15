A week of clubbing in Barcelona

During an always hot week in June, the whole dance music world descends on Barcelona. It is a week long celebration of the avant guard, of experimental music and forward thinking acts from a wide array of sounds, scenes and styles. Big names rub shoulders with hot breaking acts and more than 100, 000 attendees. As such, there are now many events around the main one that cater to all sorts of your party needs in many different venues around the famous city. Here comes our guide to the 5 of the finest.

R33

R33 is one of the city’s leading clubs. It boasts a killer sound system and a rather intimate feeling with a mid sized crowd. For six nights from June 13th, the lights, lasers and smoke machines will be in overdrive with a series of special events featuring big names and big labels. As well as A Night Called Techno with Umek Cristian Varela and UTO Karem, Andhim’s Superfriends host with Eagles & Butterflies and H.O.S.H., Terminal M boss Monika Kruse brings Moon Harbour legend Andrea Oliva for a back to back set and an Avotre label showcase with Sante features Skream, Russ Yallop and wAFF. Tech veteran and VIVa boss Steve Lawler then plays an extended set before influential label Cadenza and crew pop by.

Get tickets: http://creaductions.com/ticket-sales/

Mosaic

June 17th is when global techno star Maeco Plex curates his Mosaic night, which is also known for events in Ibiza among other places. The venue is Plaza Mayor of the Poble Espanyol and things kick off at 4pm and we are promised that light and visuals will play an important role with surround sound, mapping with lights and spectacular neons all on show. Providing the beats are Broken English Club Live, Daniel Avery back to back with Roman Flugel, Joy Orbison, Maceo Plex, Nick Murphy and Paranoid London.

Get tickets: http://bit.ly/2hUYFM7

Creaduction Arena Open Air

This is going to be be something special: a team of promoters are offering free events (though tickets are still needed) in a former historic bullring. Once housing 20, 000 people and boasting some hundred year old architectural style, it is a breathtaking arena that will come alive with some special showcases. Playing June 15th will be a Get Physical label showcase with all the key acts in tow such as Books Shade and MANDY. The day after Davide Squillace’s This And That collective take over with the likes of Nic Fanciulli, Anja Schneider and promise to make an art installation from the feedback of the crowd.

Get tickets: http://creaductions.com/ticket-sales/

Trust

Tech house legend Nick Curly runs the 8Bit label but also Trust, a series of events that find him rocking up and partying in various locations around the world. Barcelona is next up for him on June 15th. It will be an open air party at ZT Hotel with some great architectural features as well as a pool for you to dip into when it gets too hot. Joining Nick will be house stars Darius Syrossian, Cocoon man Tobi Neuman and Watergate regard Mathias Kaden plus some special back to backs from Amnesia main man Mar T and Luca Donzelli, plus Steffen Deux and Gorge, all backed up by Nick himself.

Get tickets: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?918650

Moon Harbour

Now into its 17th year, Moon Harbour is a workhorse tech house label that has put out hundreds of EPs worth of infectious tunes that keeps people dancing. Run by boss Mathias Tanzmann, the Leipzig label has many great acts associated with it and plenty of them play at Pacha Barcelona on Friday June 16th for a special showcase, namely Dennis Ferrer, Andrea Oliva, Steve Bug, Emanuel Satie, DJ T., Luna City Express, Daniel Stefanik, Anek and Zohki.

Get tickets: http://bit.ly/MHRBCN2017

