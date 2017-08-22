Festivals takeover bank holiday weekend

August bank holiday paves the way for some great music entertainment in the capital this year.

With the Notting Hill Carnival taking place in West London over the long weekend, there are plenty of other options around, either for the day or taking your tent.

The historical festival that is Reading and Leeds take annual turns over the weekend with a fantastic mix of rock and rap featuring Kasabian, Eminem and Muse.

Bad news is, Reading has sold out completely, but Leeds still have tickets available at the time of writing.

London, meanwhile, will be hosting its own mini one-day festivals with contrasting music over 3 days.

Clapham Common will host South West Four on Saturday and Sunday with acts such as Pendulum, Tinie Tempah, Deadmau5 and Knife Party all playing. Saturday is already a sell out with Sunday tickets still available.

Bank holiday Monday will see the annual House of Common concert with ska band Madness. Suggs and co will be headlining the night with an array of acts from De La Soul, Soul II Soul and Slaves all on the bill.

For more detailed information on all the above and for the latest ticket information, go to:

www.readingfestival.com

www.leedsfestival.com

www.southwestfour.com

www.madness.co.uk/houseofcommon