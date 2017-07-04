London's Pride Weekend

Cannabis Oil Hailed as Miracle Cure for Boy with Severe Epilepsy
Pride in London is this weekend (8th & 9th July 2017), but it doesn't end when the parade does - there's a whole 2 weeks of events across London celebrating the LGBT+ community.
The biggest draw for many has to be the parade. Staring at 1pm on Regent Street over 300 groups and floats will make their way down Regent Street and through Piccadilly Circus, down Pall Mall towards Trafalgar Square and finish at Whitehall around 4.30pm.
Trafalgar Square 12pm-8pm
Music and speakers including Amber Riley (Glee), Saara Aalto (X Factor), Fleur East (X Factor), The London Gay Big Band plus Pride's Got Talent finalists.
Leicester Square 12.30pm-7.30pm
Radio Diva Women's Stage featuring Sinitta, Heather Peace and Betty.
Golden Square 12.30pm-7pm
Illumination family area in which the creators of Despicable Me have performances and activities to keep you amused.
Dean Street 12.30pm-7.30pm
The Cabaret Stage has performances from Adam All, Jacqui Swallows and Ren Stedmans.
Soho Square 12pm-8pm
Community stalls selling everything from clothes to Pride merchandise.
Vauxhall all day
Pride in the Park running in conjunction with UK Black Pride, Pride in the Park is a day of picnics, music and spoken word - there's even a dog show (4pm), a 'Bake Off' and mini sports tournaments.
There's a ton of other events throughout the next couple of months - for a fill list see here
