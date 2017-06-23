Oz Film Festival comes to Regent Street Cinema

Between Friday 30th June & Sunday 2nd July, the Regent Street Cinema plays host to a celebration of Australian talent in the Oz Film Festival

Screening new films and older classics, the festival also aims to showcase up and coming talent by screening Australian film student shorts accompanied by Q&A sessions.

Beginning on Friday night, the festival premieres Jasper Jones in the UK – a coming of age tale of 14 year old Charlie Bucktin and mixed race aboriginal Jasper Jones, who embark on a mysterious and dangerous journey in smalltown Western Australia.

Starring Toni Collette Hugo Weaving, Levi Miller, Angourie Rice and Aaron L McGrath, directed by Rachel Perkins – the premiere is sold out.

Saturday kicks off with 1992 classic Strictly Ballroom. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the Baz Luhrmann comedy focuses on Scott Hastings and his dream to win the Pan Pacific Grand Prix Ballroom Dancing title. But, Scott is a maverick with ‘flashy crowd-pleasing steps’ and turns to novice Fran and her Spanish family who influence his not-so-strictly ballroom style. Both funny and spectacular this film won’t disappoint and Scott’s mother, Shirley played by Pat Tomson, is hilarious.

Starring Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter, directed by Baz Luhrmann

Starts: 3pm

Strictly Ballroom is followed by another classic, Dogs in Space. This 1986 drama, set in the 1970’s is based on the real-life comings and goings of a share house in inner city Melbourne. Starring Michael Hutchence as the lead singer in electro-punk band Dogs in Space, the film charts his hedonistic addiction to music and drugs and the price of such a lifestyle.

Starring Michael Hutchence, Saskia Post, directed by Richard Lowenstein

Starts: 5pm

New release Hounds of Love rounds off Saturday night. This thriller, stars Ashleigh Commings as Vicki, a teenager who sneaks out to a party, but is lured into a passing car by couple John and Evelyn White. Abducted and taken back to their house, the couple’s dangerous depravity becomes clear and Vicki is forced to play them off against each other in order to survive.

Starring Emma Booth, Ashleigh Commings, Stephen Curry, directed by Ben Young

Starts: 8pm

Sunday begins with documentary Remembering The Man. Using audio from the Australian response to AIDS oral history project, Tim Conigrave and his friends chart the love story of him and his life partner John, from schoolboys to contracting HIV and their subsequent deaths from AIDS.

Starring George Banders, Reece Manning, Richard Bligh, directed by Nickolas Bird, Eleanor Sharpe

Starts: 2pm

Red Dog: True Blue follows at 5pm, a family drama which is the prequel to 2011's Red Dog. The story follows Red as a pup and his adventures and friendship with Mick played by Levi Miller, on a cattle farm in Australia.

Starring Bryan Brown, Jason Isaacs and Levi Miller, directed by Kriv Stenders

Starts: 5pm

The Death and Life of Otto Bloom premieres Sunday night. Otto Bloom is a unique individual. He can only remember the future – think Benjamin Button but in the mind – physically he is ageing normally but his consciousness is going back in time through the years.

Starring Xavier Samuel, Rachel Ward, Matilda Brown, directed by Cris Jones

Starts: 8pm

