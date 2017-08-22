Still time to catch a summer festival

Even though Glastonbury seems a long time ago, thankfully due to the British summer lasting long into September, these days so does the festival line-ups.

Here is the best of the August and September line ups with all the information you need to know before booking ahead.

Victorious Festival:

25-27 August

Southsea, Portsmouth

£35-42 per day

Madness; Charlatans; Stereophonics; Rita Ora; Elbow; Olly Murs

www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

Creamfields

24-27 August, Daresbury, Cheshire

£85/90/175

Stormzy, Sub Focus, Sigma, Paul Van Dyk, Sasha, deadmau5, Diplo, Chainsmokers

www.creamfields.com

Livewire

25-27 August, Blackpool

£30/35/85

The Jacksons; Jason Donovan,Sinitta; Will Smith/DJ Jazzy Jeff

www.livewirefestival.co.uk

End of The Road

31 August-3 September, Dorset

Sold out; resells at twickets

Slowdive; Mac Demarco; Father John Misty; The Jesus and Mary Chain

www.endoftheroadfestival.com

Electric Fields

1/2 September, Drumlanrig Castle;Dumfries & Galloway

£31.90/64.90/71.50

Frightened Rabbit, Band of Horses; Dizzee Rascal, The Jesus and Mary Chain

www.electricfieldsfestival.com

Bestival

7-10 September, Lulworth Estate, Dorset

£201.00

The XX; A Tribe Called Quest; Pet Shop Boys; Jamie T; DJ Shadow

www.bestival.net

BBC Proms in The Park 2017 – Ray Davies

9 September, Hyde Park, London

£44

Ray Davies, Steps, Texas, Elaine Page

www.bbc.co.uk/promsinthepark

BBC Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park

10 September, London

SOLD OUT

Take That, Blonde, James Blunt, Stereophonics

Reload

8-10 September, Norfolk Showground, Norwich

£39/72/99

Soul II Soul, Level 42, Jazzie B; Billy Ocean, Blue, Aswad, Trevor Nelson

www.reloadfestival.co.uk

Festival no.6

7-10 September, Portmeirion, Wales

3/4 Passes from £120-195; Day tickets 35/40/59/69

Bloc Party, The Flaming Lips, Mogwai

www.festivalnumber6.com

OnBlackheath

9/10 September, Blackheath, London

£90/49.50

Travis, The Libertines, De La Soul, Jake Bugg.

www.onblackheath.com