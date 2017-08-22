Still time to catch a summer festival
22nd Aug 2017 8:04am | By Joe Beard
Even though Glastonbury seems a long time ago, thankfully due to the British summer lasting long into September, these days so does the festival line-ups.
Here is the best of the August and September line ups with all the information you need to know before booking ahead.
25-27 August
Southsea, Portsmouth
£35-42 per day
Madness; Charlatans; Stereophonics; Rita Ora; Elbow; Olly Murs
24-27 August, Daresbury, Cheshire
£85/90/175
Stormzy, Sub Focus, Sigma, Paul Van Dyk, Sasha, deadmau5, Diplo, Chainsmokers
25-27 August, Blackpool
£30/35/85
The Jacksons; Jason Donovan,Sinitta; Will Smith/DJ Jazzy Jeff
31 August-3 September, Dorset
Sold out; resells at twickets
Slowdive; Mac Demarco; Father John Misty; The Jesus and Mary Chain
1/2 September, Drumlanrig Castle;Dumfries & Galloway
£31.90/64.90/71.50
Frightened Rabbit, Band of Horses; Dizzee Rascal, The Jesus and Mary Chain
www.electricfieldsfestival.com
7-10 September, Lulworth Estate, Dorset
£201.00
The XX; A Tribe Called Quest; Pet Shop Boys; Jamie T; DJ Shadow
9 September, Hyde Park, London
£44
Ray Davies, Steps, Texas, Elaine Page
10 September, London
SOLD OUT
Take That, Blonde, James Blunt, Stereophonics
8-10 September, Norfolk Showground, Norwich
£39/72/99
Soul II Soul, Level 42, Jazzie B; Billy Ocean, Blue, Aswad, Trevor Nelson
7-10 September, Portmeirion, Wales
3/4 Passes from £120-195; Day tickets 35/40/59/69
Bloc Party, The Flaming Lips, Mogwai
9/10 September, Blackheath, London
£90/49.50
Travis, The Libertines, De La Soul, Jake Bugg.
