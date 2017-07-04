Cannabis Oil Hailed as Miracle Cure for Boy with Severe Epilepsy
The perfect British festival of summer sport, live opera, entertainment and film all in one weekend...
Big Screen on the Green (BSOTG) is back – Chelsea’s only open-air screening event where like-minded fans can enjoy an action-packed festival of great British sport and culture between 13th – 16th July.
Located in Parson’s Green, a charming pocket of South-West London, Big Screen on the Green features an extensive line-up of events, including screenings of Wimbledon’s semi-finals and finals and F1 British Grand Prix on super-sized LED screens, a ‘live streaming’ from the Royal Opera House of the ‘BP Big Screen Turandot’ performance, summer sundowners created by several of the world’s top mixologists, a Pommery Champagne lounge, acoustic music and entertainment, world class food stalls with an elegant picnic area and a family fun zone featuring kids specialist party planners Sharky & George, and Big Fish, little Fish, as well as pop-up shopping experiences.
Tickets are also available for the VIP marquee offering the chance to mingle with celebrities and influencers over what looks set to be this summer’s most eagerly anticipated and quintessentially British weekend.
Following the unprecedented success of last summer’s event topped off by Andy Murray’s supreme Wimbledon finals victory, the founders are delighted to be back with an even more interesting and refined offering for their second year.
BSOTG will be raising funds for a range of charities including WWF, Grenfell fire victims, Oxfam and the St Thomas Foundation.
Programme of events:
Thursday 13th July 2017
Doors open 5.30pm
Live Music and Entertainment
Pommery Champagne Lounge
Paramount Pictures film (8pm)
Friday 14th July 2017
Doors open 12.30pm
Family Day Zone
Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals
Cricket Test Match
Live Music and Entertainment
Royal Opera House Live BP Big Screening of ‘Turandot’
Saturday 15th July 2016
Doors open 12.30pm
F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying
Ladies’ Wimbledon Final
Gentlemen’s Doubles Final
British Grand Prix qualifying
Cricket Test Match
Live Music and Entertainment
Official After-Party
Sunday 16th July 2016
Doors open 12.30pm
F1 British Grand Prix
Gentlemen’s Singles Final
Live Music and Entertainment
Paramount Pictures film (7.30pm)
Parson’s Green, SW6
Thursday 13th-Sunday 16th July 2017
Tickets start from £7.50 (*limited time only early bird special) for a general admission ticket and complimentary to the BP Big Screen Turndot’s performance available now from www.bigscreenonthegreen.com
