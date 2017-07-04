The perfect British festival of summer sport, live opera, entertainment and film all in one weekend...

Big Screen on the Green (BSOTG) is back – Chelsea’s only open-air screening event where like-minded fans can enjoy an action-packed festival of great British sport and culture between 13th – 16th July.

Located in Parson’s Green, a charming pocket of South-West London, Big Screen on the Green features an extensive line-up of events, including screenings of Wimbledon’s semi-finals and finals and F1 British Grand Prix on super-sized LED screens, a ‘live streaming’ from the Royal Opera House of the ‘BP Big Screen Turandot’ performance, summer sundowners created by several of the world’s top mixologists, a Pommery Champagne lounge, acoustic music and entertainment, world class food stalls with an elegant picnic area and a family fun zone featuring kids specialist party planners Sharky & George, and Big Fish, little Fish, as well as pop-up shopping experiences.



Tickets are also available for the VIP marquee offering the chance to mingle with celebrities and influencers over what looks set to be this summer’s most eagerly anticipated and quintessentially British weekend.

Following the unprecedented success of last summer’s event topped off by Andy Murray’s supreme Wimbledon finals victory, the founders are delighted to be back with an even more interesting and refined offering for their second year.

BSOTG will be raising funds for a range of charities including WWF, Grenfell fire victims, Oxfam and the St Thomas Foundation.

Programme of events:

Thursday 13th July 2017

Doors open 5.30pm

Live Music and Entertainment

Pommery Champagne Lounge

Paramount Pictures film (8pm)



Friday 14th July 2017

Doors open 12.30pm

Family Day Zone

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals

Cricket Test Match

Live Music and Entertainment

Royal Opera House Live BP Big Screening of ‘Turandot’



Saturday 15th July 2016

Doors open 12.30pm

F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying

Ladies’ Wimbledon Final

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final

British Grand Prix qualifying

Cricket Test Match

Live Music and Entertainment

Official After-Party



Sunday 16th July 2016

Doors open 12.30pm

F1 British Grand Prix

Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Live Music and Entertainment

Paramount Pictures film (7.30pm)



Need to Know:

Parson’s Green, SW6

Thursday 13th-Sunday 16th July 2017

Tickets start from £7.50 (*limited time only early bird special) for a general admission ticket and complimentary to the BP Big Screen Turndot’s performance available now from www.bigscreenonthegreen.com



