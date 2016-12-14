Film Preview: Marauders

Exploding into cinemas on Boxing Day, MARAUDERS delivers a knock-out combination of an exhilarating, high-octane thriller that keeps you guessing at every turn. An all-star cast of Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista and Adrian Grenier will discover that all is not as it seems as they battle for survival in the world of high-stakes bank heists…

After an untraceable group of elite bank robbers execute the perfect heist, making off with millions in cash whilst leaving a dead bank manager in their wake, the FBI Agents investigating the robbery/homicide (Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista and Adrian Grenier) begin to uncover signs of corruption involving the bank’s owner (Bruce Willis) and his high power clients. As they dig deeper into the case, the Feds realise that appearances can be deceiving, and in order to untangle a complicated web of deception and corruption they must push themselves to the brink – where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred.

MARAUDERS will be in cinemas and exclusively available to digitally rent on Sky Store from 26th December. Following this, it will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and available to digitally own from 20thFebruary, 2017.