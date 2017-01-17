Film Preview: Snowden out on DVD

Ed Sheeran releases new album ÷ (divide) March 3rd
Ed Sheeran has confirmed details of his hugely anticipated new album ÷ (“divide”), set for release on Friday March... Read more...
17th Jan 2017 12:03pm | By Editor
Three-time Oscar® winner Oliver Stone's film Snowden is out on DVD on April 3rd.
Snowden is a riveting personal look at one of the most polarising figures of the 21st century, the man responsible for what has been described as the most far-reaching security breach in U.S. intelligence history.
Snowden opens the door on the untold story of Edward Snowden, examining the forces that turned a conservative young patriot eager to serve his country into a historic whistleblower and posing provocative questions about which liberties we are willing to give up in order for our government to protect us.
Available on Sky and iTunes from 17th March and on DVD from 3rd April, 2017 via Vertigo Releasing & Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
