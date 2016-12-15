Free Christmas Films to Screen at Boxpark Croydon

Film screening giants Big Screen Beach Events will be hosting a free, three day indoor Christmas film event at Boxpark Croydon from December 19th - 21st. Showing three classic festive films for the whole family to enjoy; Home Alone, Elf and Polar Express on a massive indoor screen and the great news is - all film showings will be completely free!

Showing a different film on each evening, Boxpark Croydon and Big Beach Screen Events will kick off the three day event with:

Polar Express 5pm Monday 19th December

Home Alone 6pm Tuesday 20th December

Elf 7pm Wednesday 21st December

Set amongst a mouth watering selection of 35 food and drink traders this free event is the perfect way to feel festive in the run up to Christmas at Croydon's newest food, drink and events hotspot. Whether its fine dining at Yumn, Beijing street food from Mamalan, a taste of India from Indi-Go, there's something for everyone to enjoy together at Boxpark Croydon.

