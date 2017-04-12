McKee London opens up in Truman Brewery

If you’re lost for something to do over the Easter break, why not pop along along to Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery and catch Sheffield artist, Pete McKee, before his pop-up shop closes down.

McKee, who has drawn everything from music stars to sport and film posters, is showcasing all of his iconic work for fans to buy in the East London venue.

Having just sold-out of limited edition work with collaborations with Oasis, Pet Shop Boys, Ed Sheeran, Johnny Marr , The Who and a special project with clothing firm Pretty Green, fear not, as there is still time to grab some iconic work before the pop shop closes in a weeks time.

Among the work on offer to buy in the shop, will be a rare edition print of This Is England. With McKee’s special Warp Film poster prints selling out when they were released a few years back, fans of the Shane Meadows film will get the chance to get buy a limited edition print of the iconic series.

100 of the prints will be available from the pop-up shop from Saturday 15 April at 11am, signed and numbered by McKee at £120.

The shop will remain open until the 23 April, but for those who cannot make it, keep an eye on the official online shop, as any stock not sold may be available at a later stage at petemckee.com.

Need to Know:

Shop 8, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane

Opening hours – Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm; Sunday 11am-6pm