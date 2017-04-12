McKee London opens up in Truman Brewery

Rugby Union:Warburton named as British Lions captain
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
12th Apr 2017 8:07am | By Joe Beard
If you’re lost for something to do over the Easter break, why not pop along along to Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery and catch Sheffield artist, Pete McKee, before his pop-up shop closes down.
McKee, who has drawn everything from music stars to sport and film posters, is showcasing all of his iconic work for fans to buy in the East London venue.
Having just sold-out of limited edition work with collaborations with Oasis, Pet Shop Boys, Ed Sheeran, Johnny Marr , The Who and a special project with clothing firm Pretty Green, fear not, as there is still time to grab some iconic work before the pop shop closes in a weeks time.
Among the work on offer to buy in the shop, will be a rare edition print of This Is England. With McKee’s special Warp Film poster prints selling out when they were released a few years back, fans of the Shane Meadows film will get the chance to get buy a limited edition print of the iconic series.
100 of the prints will be available from the pop-up shop from Saturday 15 April at 11am, signed and numbered by McKee at £120.
The shop will remain open until the 23 April, but for those who cannot make it, keep an eye on the official online shop, as any stock not sold may be available at a later stage at petemckee.com.
Shop 8, Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane
Opening hours – Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm; Sunday 11am-6pm
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
Even more remarkable is the fact, that Williams, was 8 weeks pregnant, when she successfully won the Australian Open... Read more...
Even more remarkable is the fact, that Williams, was 8 weeks pregnant, when she successfully won the Australian Open... Read more...
After announcing stricter visa requirements for skilled migrant workers entering Australia, PM Malcolm Turnbull has also... Read more...
Jimmy White, who lost in 6 finals in Sheffield, lost in the 2nd qualifying stage at Ponds Forge venue, to Jack Lisowski... Read more...
Talkback