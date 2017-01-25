Oscars nominations: who's got the nod...

So - we know La La Land received a total of 14 nods - but who else has been nominated for what?

La La Land equals Titanic's record number of nominations with 14 including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress (a tad over-hyped in this editors opinion but then so was Titanic - but I digress...).

From an Australian perspective, unsurprisingly Lion and Hacksaw Ridge lead the way - A-listers Nicole Kidman (Best Supporting Actress - Lion) and Mel Gibson (Best Director - Hacksaw Ridge) both got the nod, Bentley Dean Martin Butler received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film - Tanna, Luke Davis for Best Adapted Screenplay - Lion, Greig Fraser for Cinematography - Lion, Emile Sherman Best Picture - Lion, Angie Fielder, Best Picture - Lion, Andy Wright, Sound Editing & Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie, Sound Editing & Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge and Peter Grace, Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge.

Best Picture Nominees

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor Nominees

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress Nominees

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting Actress Nominees

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Director Nominees

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on February 26th.