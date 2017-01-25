Oscars nominations: who's got the nod...

Free Vegemite on Australia Day
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
25th Jan 2017 10:43am | By Editor
So - we know La La Land received a total of 14 nods - but who else has been nominated for what?
La La Land equals Titanic's record number of nominations with 14 including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress (a tad over-hyped in this editors opinion but then so was Titanic - but I digress...).
From an Australian perspective, unsurprisingly Lion and Hacksaw Ridge lead the way - A-listers Nicole Kidman (Best Supporting Actress - Lion) and Mel Gibson (Best Director - Hacksaw Ridge) both got the nod, Bentley Dean Martin Butler received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film - Tanna, Luke Davis for Best Adapted Screenplay - Lion, Greig Fraser for Cinematography - Lion, Emile Sherman Best Picture - Lion, Angie Fielder, Best Picture - Lion, Andy Wright, Sound Editing & Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie, Sound Editing & Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge and Peter Grace, Sound Mixing - Hacksaw Ridge.
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
The 89th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on February 26th.
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by... Read more...
The drivers strike is in response to the dispute over the 'displacement of staff' - RMT General Secretary Mich Cash said... Read more...
Dimitrious Gargasoulas (26) has been charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly deliberately drove a car into... Read more...
The shoot was taking place at Brooklyn Standard bar in Brisbane when the incident occured. The film crew attempted CPR... Read more...
The number 51 seed beat the 27th seed in straight sets in round three of the Australian Open. After stunning everyone by... Read more...
Talkback