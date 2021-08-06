Ten interesting facts about Harry Potter Movies

Harry Potter is one of the most successful book-to-film adaptations of all time. Its final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II, made $1.34 billion at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing book-based film ever. While Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone also grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

But what made these movies so successful? According to Betway Insider, J.K. Rowling’s novels were already iconic books before they were made into movies, and that played a big role in the success of these films while the power of a series was also a reason for their huge success. It is said that the quantity builds the popularity of the franchise, with the audience and hype increasing with each release. For example, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II was not expected to flop at all after all the hype created by the previous movies and books.

1- Steven Spielberg was initially on board for Harry Potter’s first movie

Steven Spielberg is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, with the American having the distinction of directing movies like Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List. For the first Harry Potter movie, Spielberg was also on board but he discontinued the project after a few months. After the famous director dropped out, Chris Columbus stepped up for the job.

2- Tom Felton didn’t audition for Draco Malfoy first

We all have the image of Tom Felton as the sneering and arrogant Draco Malfoy who never misses an opportunity to insult Harry. However, the English actor wasn’t always going to play the bad guy in the movie.

It is said that he originally auditioned to play the role of Harry Potter and then Ron Weasley. When he couldn’t land the two roles, Felton auditioned for Draco and was selected for the character. And how brilliantly did he act for the bad guy role!

3- J.K. Rowling came close to acting Lily Potter’s role

It might be surprising to many that J.K. Rowling herself came close to acting for a minor role in the movies. It is said that the British author was offered the chance to play the protagonist’s mother Lily Potter during the making of the first film. However, she didn’t accept the role, claiming she wasn’t suitable for acting.

4- Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid

Great American actor Robin Williams was also a huge fan of the Harry Potter book series. He even asked to play the role of Hagrid when he knew about the film adaptation. However, J.K Rowling only wanted to cast British actors, thus Williams wasn’t eligible to audition.

5- Emma Watson was intimidated by other girls during audition

For finding the perfect Harry, Ron, and Hermione, the movie team went searching in schools all over England. As everyone knows, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were cast for the three main roles in the films.

However, Watson later admitted that she was extremely nervous at the time of her audition. She conceded that she was intimidated by the other girls having more acting experience than her. But the talented actress ultimately landed the role and we all know how that turned out.

6- Eddie Redmayne wanted to play Tom Riddle in the second movie

Eddie Redmayne played the leading role of Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the spin-off of and prequel to the Harry Potter film series. However, it might surprise readers to know that the British actor also came close to featuring in the original franchise.

It is said that Redmayne auditioned for the villainous role of Tom Riddle for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. However, he didn’t get a callback and missed the role. The London born actor also revealed that he hoped that he “be cast as a member of the Weasley family,” but that didn’t happen either.

7- Production team trained owls to deliver mail

The movie’s team did a tremendous amount of work on getting every detail right. A great example of their hard work is that the production team actually trained owls to deliver mail. It took months before they were able to get these birds to convey letters. To make things even more realistic, the team hand-wrote all the letters that flooded the Dursley house in the first movie.

8- Harry Potter doesn’t cast a single spell in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter is one of the most famous wizards ever who caused the downfall of Lord Voldemort before the beginning of the movie. Despite being considered one of the greatest wizards ever, the protagonist doesn’t have a splendid showing in the first film. Quite surprisingly, there isn’t a scene in the entire movie where we can see him casting a single spell.

In the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the famous wizard causes mayhem at the zoo by making the glass disappear and charms the crowd with his skills on the broom. However, he doesn’t brandish his wand to create any extraordinary magic.

9- Felton improvised one of the funniest lines in the series

Tom Felton couldn’t get the roles of Harry and Ron in the series but he gave a splendid performance in the portrayal of Draco Malfoy. And what’s even more brilliant is that the English actor improvised one of the funniest lines in the films.

In the second movie the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter turns into Goyle with the help of Polyjuice Potion to find out whether his arch-rival is the heir of Slytherin. However, the protagonist forgets to take off his own signature glasses, and when Draco asks him about it, he says they are for reading. Felton responds to that, saying, “I didn’t know you could read.” The Surrey-born actor later revealed he improvised that because he couldn’t remember his actual line.

10- Hugh Grant might have been Gilderoy Lockhart

Kenneth Branagh, the famous Irish-born British actor who won five Academy Awards nominations, has portrayed the pompous character of Gilderoy Lockhart. However, the temporary Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts almost had a different look.

The Golden Globe Award-winning English actor Hugh Grant was originally given the role of Lockhart but he dropped out from the movie due to scheduling conflicts with another of his film.

Another interesting fact about Hugh Grant is that he is a fan of Championship side Fulham. The London club might not have many premier league goal leaders in their team, but they have managed to attract some A-list celebrities.