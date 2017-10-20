We've got a great

Rugby Union: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling match
One Day. One Life. One Chance.
If you anything like me you will love a good ozzie black comedy. There's nothing quite like Australian cinema (I'm still recovering from Bad Taste back in the 80's). This one looks like it might have a few fewer aliens in it than bad Taste and from the looks of the trailer the production budget was significantly higher!
But with actors like John Brumpton (Romper Stomper), Kerry Armstrong (Lantana) and Tony Rickards (Holding The Man), alongside rising talents Maeve Dermody (Griff, The Invisible), Mark Coles Smith (Last Cab to Darwin) and Damian Hill (Spin Out) it looks like it's going to be pretty special.
The story revolves around a dusty pawnbroker store in the heart of Footscray, an inner-western suburb of Melbourne, where world-weary owner Les Underwood watches as the lives of people who come through his doors collide, change and unravel. From blossoming romance to desperate last gambles, these twelve individuals stories represent the best and the worst of one day in the life of Melbourne’s most hopeful and giddily mixed-up suburb.
PAWNO crackles with inventiveness and irreverence in equal measure; it celebrates the rawness of humanity and challenges audiences to see the world from a different view. Diversity is present onscreen throughout the film, representing an authentic snap-shot of modern Australia.
Directed by Paul Ireland and written by Damian Hill the pair independently developed and produced their debut feature film through their production company, Toothless Pictures.
Released in cinemas today and also available for digital download so there are no excuses not to check it out!
