Where We’re Going, You’ll Need Popcorn

13th Jul 2017 12:00am | By Editor
Prepare yourself for a Summer of cinematic joy as the legendary Pop Up Screens is back with an epic programme of classic films, guaranteed to give you the perfect summer movie night out.
The programme includes comedies Deadpool and Four Weddings and a Funeral, vintage blockbusters The Big Lebowski and Back To The Future, fantasy adventures Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters and timeless faves Dirty Dancing and Pretty Woman. Plus a couple of more recently Oscar-approved entries, including La La Land and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.
Snacks are provided by be popcorn from Drum and Kernel, burgers and craft beer on offer and you can bring your own drinks and snacks too. In a new addition for this year’s programme, Harley Dogs will be catering to every weekend event, a Harley Davidson complete with a BBQ – what’s not to love?
How well do you know your film quotes? Try the quiz (TNT got 80%)
Enter our competition to win a pair of free tickets: tntmagazine.com/deals-and-competitions/competitions/win-a-pair-of-tickets-to-pop-up-screens
Bishops Park in Fulham
Central Park, Greenwich Peninsula
Coram’s Fields, Bloomsbury
Ravenscourt Park, Hammersmith
Manor House Gardens, Hither Green
Southwark Park, Canada Water
Kennington Park, Kennington
Tickets are £12 for adults, £6 for under 10s and you can bag yourself a weekend ticket for £25.
You’re welcome to bring your own blankets, beanbags and cushions or you can hire a director’s chair for £2.
If you feel like styling up your cinema experience, this year Pop Up Screens are introducing VIP seats, for £20 each that will include a chair in a prime location plus a free drink!
Tickets here
