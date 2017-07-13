Where We’re Going, You’ll Need Popcorn

The programme includes comedies Deadpool and Four Weddings and a Funeral, vintage blockbusters The Big Lebowski and Back To The Future, fantasy adventures Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters and timeless faves Dirty Dancing and Pretty Woman. Plus a couple of more recently Oscar-approved entries, including La La Land and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Snacks are provided by be popcorn from Drum and Kernel, burgers and craft beer on offer and you can bring your own drinks and snacks too. In a new addition for this year’s programme, Harley Dogs will be catering to every weekend event, a Harley Davidson complete with a BBQ – what’s not to love?

Need to Know:

Bishops Park in Fulham

Central Park, Greenwich Peninsula

Coram’s Fields, Bloomsbury

Ravenscourt Park, Hammersmith

Manor House Gardens, Hither Green

Southwark Park, Canada Water

Kennington Park, Kennington

Tickets are £12 for adults, £6 for under 10s and you can bag yourself a weekend ticket for £25.

You’re welcome to bring your own blankets, beanbags and cushions or you can hire a director’s chair for £2.

If you feel like styling up your cinema experience, this year Pop Up Screens are introducing VIP seats, for £20 each that will include a chair in a prime location plus a free drink!

