Abokado to give away £20K to help banish January Blues

Clapham Junction station evacuated due to overcrowding
TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on... Read more...
10th Jan 2017 12:33pm | By Catherine McNally
To help banish the New Year blues, Abokado is giving Londoners the opportunity to take part in a city-wide treasure hunt as it hides £20,000 across the capital throughout January.
From the 9th to the 20th of January 2017, thousands of ‘Bank of Abokado notes’, in denominations of £3.00, will be distributed and hidden around the city for Londoners to discover throughout their day. Clues will also be placed on the Abokado social media feeds.
Each note can be used for any food or drink purchase from the brand’s healthy and delicious menu until 28th February 2017.
Coinciding with the New Year and the January detox Abokado has also released a new menu to help Londoners get over their traditional December indulgence.
The new menu has several new options, which are also suitable for Vegans. You can choose from Pip & Nut peanut butter bagels, plain or dressed with a banana, or as a topper for a heart-warming porridge.
New lunch options include Miso Avocado Wrap, the Inari Veggie, or the Clean & Green which contains miso, avocado, cucumber & rocket rolls, veggie dumplings and nori with a fresh soy, sesame and ginger dressing, ginger and wasabi.
Every Abokado store has its own kitchen where dishes are made on-site daily using fresh, seasonal produce. Core ingredients are always grilled or steamed, never fried, in a bid to reduce excess fat. Every menu item is labelled with calorie and fat content, making it easier for the customers to monitor their daily intake per their dietary requirements.
Abokado has 28 branches across London, visit: abokado.com
TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on... Read more...
After four months of legal wrangling and tough negotiations with Islington Council, fabric has regained it's licence... Read more...
If you haven't seen it, the tourism advert for the Northern Territory created by NTOfficial.com uses an acronym for 'See... Read more...
If you haven't seen it, the tourism advert for the Northern Territory created by NTOfficial.com uses an acronym for 'See... Read more...
The deal is pretty much the same - beer halls, big steins of beer and Bavarian sausage amongst other local cuisine -... Read more...
Although it now operates in 16 countries worldwide, DJ Mag is a British-founded music magazine. Every year, as a... Read more...
Talkback