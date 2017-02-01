All aboard the Masked Ball's train to dance central

The Masked Ball is going full steam ahead this May by offering thrill seekers a trip like no other - a time-travelling train journey into ‘The Underworld’ on a site carved into a stunning clifftop location in West Cornwall.

Masked Ball director Kelvin Batt said: “A Voyage Through The Underworld’ is a totally new concept in at The Ball. We’ve got a train to pick people up at Masked Ball Central Station and transport them around a series of themed venues, where they can hop off where they like - and really go off the rails.”

“This carefully curated production has been in the making for several years and we’re really excited to be able to bring it to life in 2017.”

In keeping with Masked Ball tradition, some of the venues are being kept hush-hush, but organisers have revealed the train’s stops will include a 1930s speakeasy club, a 1970s Bristol Dub Club, a 1970s New York disco, and a vintage Hip Hop Joint

In addition to the party towns on the magical mystery tour, the Masked Ball will also feature the multi-chandeliered and draped Grand Ballroom and The Terrace that overlooks the spectacular Mount’s Bay. Also returning will be The Garden with its twisting trees, vegetarian Disco J, and revellers will be able to revisit Balls Deeper – at a venue entered via slide into a giant ball pool.

The Masked Ball will also be going back to Bedlam, the pimped-out pyjama party accessed through a wardrobe featuring a maze of beds and cuddly toys - which proved a huge hit a few years back - and descended into a huge pillow fight, where feathers flew.

Confirmed for the line-up so far is a smattering of Masked Ball favourites brushed up with a roster of exciting new acts including: DJ Marky & MC GQ, 45 Live, Austin Ato, Bocawoody, DJ Food, Dicky Trisco and Pete Herbert, Durty Disco, Felix Dickinson, Honey Soundsystem, Horse Meat Disco, Jelly Jazz, Justin Robertson, Loose People, LTJ Experience, Man Power, Norman Jay MBE, PBR Streetgang, Psychemajik, Shit Robot, Spiritual South, Space Echo and Tiger and Woods.

The Summer Masked Ball takes place from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28, at Beacon Crag, Porthleven, TR13 9LA.

The Friday night warms up with a long table feast in the Grand Ballroom followed by dancing until the early hours. Saturday is the main event running from 6pm until 6am, while the Sunday Service starts for the dedicated decadent at noon, ending and midnight.

Tickets for the full weekend, including the Friday feast, are now on sale at £59. Original Masked Ball tickets to include camping for both Saturday and Sunday are £49.

For tickets and more information, go to http://maskedball.net/