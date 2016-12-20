Andaz Hotel reveals Christmas installation

DJ Mag Announces Best of British Awards 2016 Winners
The Andaz London Liverpool Street has unveiled a festive installation that celebrates the charm and history of its surroundings.
The ‘A Very East London’ display reimagines the well-known Bow Bells of London and transforms them into seven neon green perspex bells suspended from the hotel lobby.
I visit for the launch. Sipping on champagne and over indulging on the delicious and locally sourced canapes of oysters and mini beef wellingtons I take time to gaze up and notice the intricate etchings on each of the bells.
Stepping down through memory lane and the history of the area I can pick out: the Kray twins, a homage to Sylvia Pankhurst, who founded the East London Federation of Suffragettes and used 198 Bow Road its first headquarters and a dog and bone - a reference to the Cockney’s famous rhyming slang.
Perhaps the most special thing about the bells is they are interactive. When you tweet by simply @AndazLondon with #soeastlondon, real bells chime and ring out for all to hear.
Dotted around the lobby are neon wrapped green Christmas presents, with each East London themed gift having been inspired by the stories told on each of the seven bells.
The bells were designed by a local creative agency and will be on display until the end of January so get tweeting to hear them ring.
The Andaz
London Liverpool Street, 40 Liverpool Street, EC2M 7QN
