Australia's favourite bar comes to London

'Best Bar in Australasia' three times winner, The Baxter Inn is opening in London...

...just for four days though!

The Sydney-based bar is famous for it's 630 varieties of single malt and is not just the Best Bar in Australasia but is no. 12 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2016. Head down to The Bloomsbury Club Bar for a taste of Sydney next week.

The Baxter Inn will be at The Bloomsbury Club Bar from May 24th-27th.

16-22 Great Russell Street, WC1B 3NN