Burns Night - Not just Haggis, Neeps & Tatties

January 25th sees the annual celebration of poet Robbie (Rabbie) Burns' life - get involved with a little piece of Scotland right here in London.

The first supper was held by Robert Burns' friends in 1801 on the 5th anniversary of his death however the tradition has moved to his birthday (Jan 25th) and has become a regular feature on the calendar. So much more than a just supper today - Burns Night is celebrated all over - here's what's going on in London...

Burns Baby Burns

Burns Baby Burns features a giant haggis, sumptuous food and drink, the incredible Ceilidh Liberation Front, literary excursions, whiskey and much more, with lots of dancing, merriment, live music mayhem, fire performances, face painters and plenty of theatrical magic.

Now in its 4th year, Burns Baby Burns is once more taking over the sublimely stunning ecclesiastical colosseum of St John’s at Hackney Church for two nights of feasting merriment and dancing across Friday 27th and Saturday 28th January.

burnsbabyburns.com

Burns Night at Lancaster London

Lancaster London is offering an exclusive Burns Night set menu at the award-winning bar and restaurant, Island Grill.

In honour of the famous bard himself, guests will be able to enjoy canny culinary delights such as Cullen skink; Black Pudding Croquettes; Pan-fried fillet of Scottish Salmon, Glenmorangie fish cream, mussels and peas; and Haggis, neeps & tatties, watercress salad and red wine jus.

For diners with a sweet tooth, there will be a ‘braw’ Whisky Toffee Almond Tart with Drambuie Custard available, along with other desserts.

The Burns Night special set menu is priced at £15.50 for 2-courses, and £18.50 for 3-courses, making it the perfect way for guests to experience the Scottish tradition without leaving London. The menus can be enjoyed from Noon – 10.30pm.

lancasterlondon.com

KERB and Monkey Shoulder present 'Burns Hootenanny'

For two magical nights on 27th and 28th January, KERB and Monkey Shoulder will be transforming The Biscuit Factory into a humdinger of a 'Clubhoos' to celebrate the great Rabbie Burns.

On the night there will be special one-off Scottish street food creations from five star KERB traders including The Wild Game Co's Haggis Scotch eggs; Haggis Mac n Cheese, Deeney’s slow cooked venison tacos (with spicy salsa and whisky crème fraiche); the famed Macbeth Toastie (Haggis, cheddar, caramelised onion, rocket & mustard), Ghetto Grillz - chicken schnitzel stuffed with haggis served on celeriac & candied beets slaw, Oyster Boy's Fresh Cumbrae Rock and Loch Ryan native oysters with Tabasco or whisky dressing and ‘build your own’ whisky sundae from Nonna’s Gelato.

At the bar, ticket holders can taste Old Fashioneds from Monkey Shoulder, the 100% malt whisky made for mixing, plus four Scottish KERB cocktail creations, great wine + local craft beers.

In true KERB fashion, the entertainment is set to take the roof off. The Teesside fiddler and accordion maestro meet dub-heavy electric bass group Monster Ceilidh Band will perform live as well as DJs before and after. Specially created Highland themed games will feature Corn-hole, “sheep shearing” and Donald Trump’s crazy golf course.

kerbfood.com/kerbdoesburns

Mac & Wild

To celebrate the main event of Burns Night on Wednesday 25th January, both Mac & Wild restaurants (Fitzrovia & City) will feature a special Burns Set Menu, including a suitably Scottish host to address the haggis and the option of washing down each course with a specially paired whisky. Bottoms up Burns!

Set menu will include Haggis, Neeps & Tatties, Venison Wellington and Millionaire's Shortbread with Whiskey Ice Cream priced at £35pp.

macandwild.com

Milroy's

London's oldest whisky shop Milroy's will play host to a lively Burns Night shindig on Wednesday 25th January with haggis cocktails and free whisky drams. Burns Night may be all about tradition but Milroy's expert bartenders have created a special cocktail for the night using a relative newcomer on the whisky block, R&B Distillers' Raasay While We Wait. The cocktail will be a peppery play on the classic 'Bobby Burns' and has been inspired by the spicing used in haggis. For the inquisitive reveller, there will also be a chance to preview a free sample of the second batch of this lightly peaty single malt to toast to the haggis!

shop.milroys.co.uk

Whisky 101: Siren of the Glen

In West Hampstead, The Gallery present's Whisky 101: Siren of the Glen on Tuesday 24th January for an early Burns Night celebration. The Gallery have invited the seductively dangerous, Siren Craft Beer Co., and The Glenlivet, an iconic distillery from the Scottish Highlands, for a night of beer and whisky exploration. This ‘Whisky 101’ event will feature a menu showcasing the effect of barrel aging has on beer and whisky.

Tickets are £20 and include four flights of whisky, four samples of beer and four food pairing canapes curated by The Gallery Head Chef. The Gallery has also devised a selection of cocktails especially for the night based on the whiskies highlighted.

ilovethegallery.com