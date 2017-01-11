Do you only read a book while on holiday? You're not alone...

New research has revealed that that half of UK adults only read a book whilst on holiday and also reveals what books were most popular.

The team behind www.sunshine.co.uk carried out the research as part of an ongoing study into holiday habits, this time with a particular focus on reading while on holiday.

When asked, 'Did you read any books on your last holiday abroad?' 59% of the respondents said 'yes'. What's more, 49% of the total respondents said that they only ever read books when they were on holiday and not when they were back home.

What books did they read? Here is the top 10:

1. Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins

2. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo - Amy Schumer

3. Me Before You - Jojo Moyes

4. 50 Shades (any from trilogy) - E.L. James

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - J.K. Rowling

6. The Life of Rylan - Rylan Clarke

7. Born to Run - Bruce Springsteen

8. No Nonsense - Joey Barton

9. When Breath Becomes Air - Paul Kalanithi

10. Go Set a Watchman - Harper Lee







