Do you only read a book while on holiday? You're not alone...

Clapham Junction station evacuated due to overcrowding
TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on... Read more...
11th Jan 2017 11:20am | By Editor
New research has revealed that that half of UK adults only read a book whilst on holiday and also reveals what books were most popular.
The team behind www.sunshine.co.uk carried out the research as part of an ongoing study into holiday habits, this time with a particular focus on reading while on holiday.
When asked, 'Did you read any books on your last holiday abroad?' 59% of the respondents said 'yes'. What's more, 49% of the total respondents said that they only ever read books when they were on holiday and not when they were back home.
What books did they read? Here is the top 10:
1. Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins
2. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo - Amy Schumer
3. Me Before You - Jojo Moyes
4. 50 Shades (any from trilogy) - E.L. James
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - J.K. Rowling
6. The Life of Rylan - Rylan Clarke
7. Born to Run - Bruce Springsteen
8. No Nonsense - Joey Barton
9. When Breath Becomes Air - Paul Kalanithi
10. Go Set a Watchman - Harper Lee
TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on... Read more...
After four months of legal wrangling and tough negotiations with Islington Council, fabric has regained it's licence... Read more...
If you haven't seen it, the tourism advert for the Northern Territory created by NTOfficial.com uses an acronym for 'See... Read more...
If you haven't seen it, the tourism advert for the Northern Territory created by NTOfficial.com uses an acronym for 'See... Read more...
The deal is pretty much the same - beer halls, big steins of beer and Bavarian sausage amongst other local cuisine -... Read more...
Although it now operates in 16 countries worldwide, DJ Mag is a British-founded music magazine. Every year, as a... Read more...
Talkback