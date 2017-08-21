FriendsFest returns to the UK

Still time to catch a summer festival
21st Aug 2017 12:25pm | By Joe Beard
After the success last year of hit American comedy programme Friends tour, with rooms and memorabilia on show, it is back again with more new rooms.
The tour which started in the summer and finishes in Essex at Hylands House and London’s Clissold Park in September, features new sets from Joey and Chandler’s apartment, as well as drink from Central Perk and Chick and Duck Bar and food at Monica’s Moondance Diner.
With a Friendsfest shop to purchase goodies from the show which ended on tv in 2004, this tour is a must for Friends fans.
With a majority of dates already sold-out, check the www.Friendsfest.co.uk site for further details on prices and dates.
