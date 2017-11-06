Harry Potter comes to the British Library

If, you were enthralled by the BBC 2 broadcast of the exhibition – Harry Potter – A History of Magic, then why not pop along and see for yourself at the British Library.

The exhibition, which started on October 20 and runs until 28 February 2018, coincides with the 20th anniversary upon release of J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The vast collection on show from the British Library has all the magic which turned Harry Potter into the phenomenal books and film franchise that they are today.

On display will be sketches from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, also featuring J.K Rowling’s notes of the teachers and subjects at Hogwarts.

Artist Jim Kay will have all his original artwork and illustrations on display. All paintings and sketches from the Harry Potter series will feature Harry himself, as well as Hogwarts Express, Dumbledore, Hagrid and Professor McGonagall.

Technology also plays a part in the exhibition with Google Arts and Culture working with the project to produce the Celestial Globe by Vincent Coronelli. The work dating back to 1693, will give visitors a chance to spin the globe and visit ancient constellations, some of which are named after characters in the Harry Potter books from Remus Lupin, Sirius Black to Draco Malfoy.

Other fascinating insights come from the Black Moon Crystal Ball, The Ripley Scroll which depicts how to make the Philsopher’s Stone and Chinese Oracle bones – the oldest items located at the British Library.

J.K Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, which have turned into a worldwide cult following, told the British Library website “The British Library has done an incredible job. Encountering objects for real that have in some shape or form figured in my books has been quite wonderful.”

The reaction to the exhibition has been quite wonderful as well. Over 30,000 tickets have already been sold in advance making it a record at the British Library, so before it heads off to the United States in the Autumn of 2018, enjoy the magic of Harry Potter before they vanish…

Tickets and information at – www.bl.uk/events/harry-potter-a-history-of-magic