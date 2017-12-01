Feeling Gloomy and Burn Down the Disco are proud to announce the return of their ice-based tribute to David Bowie at Alexandra Palace, after two sold out years.

Cliff Gloom will once again be playing Bowie, those who inspired him, those he inspired and a few choice cover versions of his work. Expect the hits and less B-sides in this very different tribute to the great man on the day before what would have been his 71st birthday.

Feel free to dress as a Bowie through the ages or just come and appreciate the genius of him either on the ice or in the stands.

The bar will be open so you can raise a toast to the starman before or after you venture on to the ice.

Need to Know:

Life on Mars? 3 - A Tribute to David Bowie



Alexandra Palace Ice Rink, Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY

Sunday 7th January 2018

8.30pm-11pm



Prices: Adv £10 from plus booking fee

FeelingGloomy.com