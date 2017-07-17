'Paddle for a Pint' this August Bank Holiday

August Bank Holiday sees the chance for single travellers to come together for a bit of fun on the water

Solo travel specialists Flash Pack have come together with Moo Canoes to provide a day of messing about on the river.

The day begins with a leisurely 6KM kayak from Limehouse to Crate Brewery followed by beer and pizza and the chance to mingle and maybe meet a future travelling companion...

Aimed at 30 and 40 year olds, the Kayak to a Brewery tour costs from £56 per person and takes place on Sunday 27th August 2017. Equipment will be provided but bring a spare change of clothes!

To book, visit flashpack.com/adventure-trips/kayak-to-a-brewery.