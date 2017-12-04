Review: Ping Pong

Dim sum darlings Ping Pong have kicked off Christmas with their new menu featuring plenty of festive party platters, chameleon-like salads that change colour from pink to blue with a squeeze of fresh lemon, and punchy cocktails like the Paparazzi that comes in a camera lens complete with its very own flash!

Dim Sum are great for sharing with family and friends and Ping Pong have been serving up these oriental treats as well as great cocktails and Chinese teas to Londoners since 2005. They’ve got most of the capital covered with eight locations including Southbank, Covent Garden and Soho but I dropped into their St. Katharine Docks waterside branch to see what’s new.

Almost overwhelmed by the amount of choice on offer, both my friend and I opted for the Festive Indulgence Menu (£34.95) which, at 18 dishes, is more than a match for all but the most hearty of appetites. Even their smaller Merry Treats selection comes with 12 dishes and is great value at £19.95 per person.

Set Menu credit: Ping Pong

The feast commenced with some snacking plates of edamame beans and prawn crackers whilst we perused the wine menu, finally deciding upon a bottle of Picpoul de Pinet at £26.95 which would go well with all of the dishes, especially the seafood ones.

It was meat that came first, though, with some delicious honey glazed spare ribs, a chicken skewer and a beef wellington puff followed by platefuls of dumplings with a range of fillings from seasonal turkey and cider, through duck and ginger to prawn and chive and my own personal favourite, har gau (traditional Cantonese dumplings).

Tofu and truffle spring rolls credit: Ping Pong

Crispy duck as well as tofu and truffle spring rolls arrived next which we merrily crunched our way through, alongside bowls of spicy Shanghai chilli wonton and cheong fun which are tasty rice noodles from the south of China.

After a serving of Korean-style beef and kimchi gyoza with a portion of steamed vegetables and sticky rice wrapped in an exotic-looking lotus leaf, it was time for the highlight of the main courses in the form of a beautifully tender soft-shell crab which we devoured with gusto.

The dessert of rich and sumptuous chocolate fondant served with ice-cream rounded off the meal perfectly, leaving us full and replete, contemplating all the many different flavours we had just enjoyed.

Mulled wine credit: Ping Pong

Ping Pong is just as suitable for a romantic date as it is for a working lunch or a lively dinner with friends. It’s affordably priced and with enough choice to satisfy experienced dim sum connoisseurs as well as newcomers to this fun and highly sociable way of enjoying Asian small plates.

Need to Know:

Eight branches throughout London

Location reviewed: St. Katharine Docks E1W 1BA

W: pingpongdimsum.com