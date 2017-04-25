The Beach Is Back... Brixton Beach Returns

Rugby Union:Warburton named as British Lions captain
The ultimate urban beach returns to Brixton this summer
Inspired by the vibrant culture of Cuba, Brixton Beach opens on Friday 26th May serving up cocktails, street food and bucket loads of entertainment all summer long.
Caribbean cocktails like Rum Daiquiris, Piña Coladas, Cubanitos and Mojitos will be flowing freely with PYO garnish from the lush foliage hanging from the bar's roof. Sun-kissed sand, colourful murals and pastel beach huts inspired by Havana’s old world splendour will dot the rooftop. Guests can salsa the evenings away in The Clubhouse, a covered area inspired by famous nightclubs such as La Floridita and La Bodeguita del Medio, with an ever-evolving series of live music, dancers and cabaret performances.
Some of the UK’s best street food vendors will be onsite including; Mac and Cheese experts, Mac to the Future, Brixton’s most loved Japanese soul food, Nanban, Del 74, straight-up, traditional Mexican tacos and STAKEhaus, offering high quality British steak. Brixton Beach will also introduce weekly BBQ chef residencies from renowned BBQ joints from across the City every Thursday, welcoming some of the best restaurants to the roof including Dirty Bones, Mama’s Jerk and Negril.
Brixton Beach will offer everything from house and garage to disco music over the summer months too. The extensive line up includes performances from the likes of Ben Pearce, Norman Jay MBE, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Maxxi Soundsystem, Paul Woolford and PBR Streetgang. Sunday sessions will see some of London’s top promoters take over the roof to throw London’s most popular parties from the likes of SolidGrooves, Metalheadz, Midnight Riot and Supa Dupa Fly.
And if you really want to party Cuban style, check out the Beach Carnival in July - a weekend festival filled with colour, Cuban dancers and afro-Cuban drum music.
Brixton Beach
Pope's Road, Brixton, SW9 8JH
Friday 26th May onwards
Opening Hours
Monday to Thursday — 6pm - 11pm
Friday — 6pm - midnight
Saturday — 1pm - midnight
Sunday — 1pm - 11pm
