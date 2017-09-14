The Foo Fighters Arms opens this weekend

Rugby Union: All Blacks come to England in 2018
Yep - it's no joke - one of the coolest bands on the planet is opening their very own for one week only to celebrate the release of their latest album Concrete and Gold.
The Foo Fighters Arms will open it's doors to the general public on the 15th September in honour of the release of their new album.
There will be series of events including a Concrete and Gold Release Day Party (15th) and a Foo Fighters Themed Pub Quiz (18th). Special Foo Fighters beers will be on sale and exclusive merchandise including clothing, pint glasses and even teapots with matching cup and saucer.
The Foo Fighters Arms can be found at 339 Cambridge Heath Road, E2 9LH.
Thursday 14th September - Opening Night Launch Party (Invitation only)
Friday 15th September - Concrete and Gold Release Day Party 7pm-1am
Saturday 16th September - Open for Business 12pm-1am
Sunday 17th September - Open for Business 12pm-10.30pm
Monday 18th September - Foo Fighters Themed Pub Quiz with exclusive prizes 4pm-11pm (Quiz starts @ 7pm)
Tuesday 19th September - Open for Business 12pm-12am
Wednesday 20th September - Closing Night 12pm-12am
