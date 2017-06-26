This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Forget the Red Bull Soapbox Race - The Great British Pram Race is back!

It’s back! After a successful launch last year, The Great British Pram Race returns!

The first one was a riot of silly costumes, home made prams and some serious Wacky Races style cheating! Saturday 22nd July will see some serious pram racing take place at Alexandra Palace parkland from 1.30pm all in the name of charity. All profits will go towards the MDNA Motor Neurone Disease Association and the winner will win a Sunday Roast for 2 people plus drinks (up to £40) at The Railway Tavern in Crouch End.

So pimp your pram and get down there.

Need to Know:

Alexandra Palace

Saturday 22nd July 1.30pm

Entry form here

greatbritishpramrace.com


