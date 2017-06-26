F1: Ricciardo wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP
"Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit that was a race" so tweeted the Australian F1 star after Sunday's... Read more...
26th Jun 2017 11:09am | By Editor
Forget the Red Bull Soapbox Race - The Great British Pram Race is back!
It’s back! After a successful launch last year, The Great British Pram Race returns!
The first one was a riot of silly costumes, home made prams and some serious Wacky Races style cheating! Saturday 22nd July will see some serious pram racing take place at Alexandra Palace parkland from 1.30pm all in the name of charity. All profits will go towards the MDNA Motor Neurone Disease Association and the winner will win a Sunday Roast for 2 people plus drinks (up to £40) at The Railway Tavern in Crouch End.
So pimp your pram and get down there.
The Great British Pram Race
Alexandra Palace
Saturday 22nd July 1.30pm
Entry form here
