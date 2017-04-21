World Book Night Is Here

The brilliant success of World Book Night continues on Sunday, 23 April, with more events planned around the day/evening.

The concept originally set up by Canongate books and The Reading Agency, aims to improve reading skills and introduce a love of books to those who may never have read before.

A plethora of publishers each year donate book titles from their respective houses and this year is no different.

Among those on offer for 2017 is Helen Fielding’s – Bridget Jones – Mad About the Boy, David Essex’ – Faded Glory, The Good Son by Paul McVeigh, The Last Act of Love by Cathy Rentzenbrink and Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck are all on the list of over 20 book titles being lined up this year.

Since 2013, the organisation aims with the help of volunteers and libraries around the UK will aim to target; adults with low literacy levels, isolated older people, LGBTQ groups, prisoners, parents and pregnant women, people with mental health issues and young people who don’t read.

The project continues to do well, with 72% of people given a book had recommended to someone else, with 47% had gone on to buy more books, with 37% people making a visit to their local library for borrowing more books.

2017 has events going on all day on Sunday, with lots of libraries taking part in London, Scotland and all around the UK.

For more information about events go to www.worldbooknight.org/events