Fuse Announce Infuse Daytime Event Series

Fuse have announced a series of Infuse Saturday daytime events at 93 Feet East, with the first taking place on 4 March, then 1 April and 6 May respectively. Curated by Infuse’s Seb Zito, the parties will open at 1pm and close at 1am, with a hand-picked selection of the best British and international talent providing 12 hours of underground house and techno.

Each party will feature Seb Zito, with the full list of special guests including Ferro, Odd, Fabe, Jack Wickham, Joseph Williams, Javier Carballo, Mariano Mateljan, and Stuart Hawkins. Each DJ will play a three to four hour set. Tickets – which are expected to sell out quickly – can be registered for via http://fuselondon.net/infuse/.

These exclusive showcases for Infuse’s current and future stars will see the Fuse team return to the venue for the first time since 2012. Prior to this, Fuse held some of capital’s best electronic music parties at 93 Feet East, helping put techno and the deeper side of house back on the map in East London. Fuse has since taken its parties across the capital, recently celebrating a landmark eighth birthday at Village Underground.

On 4 March Infuse launches with Infuse co-founder, head of a&r and resident Seb Zito, making his first appearance in London since Fuse’s New Year’s day rave. He’s joined by Ferro, one of the label’s most prolific artists with cuts including ‘You’, ‘Are’, ‘Your Mind’, and ‘Semma’; and Odd, the rising producers behind ‘Making Moves’ and ‘Roll Da Beats’.

Alongside Zito, 1 April will welcome Overall boss, Javier Carballo, Jack Wickham, and Joseph Williams. The 6 May event will close the series with Zito joined by German man-of-the-moment Fabe (‘Kim On Gin’ and ‘All City Brother’) together with Infuse mainstays Mariano Mateljan and Stuart Hawkins.

“The Fuse team has a rich history with 93 Feet East and we think the venue can continue to be an integral part of the future of electronic music in East London. We’ve also gone into 93 to help reconfigure the sound and the booth so we can create the perfect setting for a party. The Infuse label has been a platform for our friends and artists for nearly 5 years, so it makes sense to create a second platform for the guys to express themselves as DJs. Just as I’ve flourished within the Fuse camp through their support and guidance, this is a chance for me to do the same for them.”

Seb Zito (infuse co-founder / head of a&r / Resident)

