For any industry to be successful they have to keep up with consumer demand – after all, if they aren’t keeping up with what their customers want their customers will simply stop coming back.

For the gambling industry, it is important to always be evolving and offering more. Competition is fierce, especially amongst online casinos. This means that in order to keep increasing their market share, casinos have to keep upping their game and offering more. Through 2021 the trend of offering live casino games, known in Japan as ライブカジノ , has continued to grow, and customers love it!

What Are Live Casino Games?

Online casinos have been popular for a number of years now, but many players said that they missed the interaction of being in a real-life casino. As such, casino game developers bought out live casino games – where players can enjoy casino games from the comfort of their own home – but with a real-life dealer via video streams. Some casinos offer these at set times and others are big enough to offer them all the time. The idea behind them is that they give the user more of a real-life casino experience and so far, casino users are really enjoying it. Here is a quick look at 3 of the most popular live casino games in 2021.

Poker

Poker is a card game that has been enjoyed in various forms for hundreds of years, so when online casinos started to become popular it made sense that they offer these. Poker relies on a dealer providing the cards each round and as such, when playing online the players can feel a bit detached from what is going on. By offering live poker, players from all over the world can play together but feel much more engaged with the game as they interact with the live dealer.

Baccarat

Baccarat is another casino game that needs a dealer and as such, the take-up of playing it online has increased with the introduction of live dealer games. There are different deals and options that the dealer gives during this game so having them there live via a video stream helps the game to feel more seamless to those playing along at home.

Blackjack

Of course, Blackjack is another popular card game and this one, the player is playing against the house. When you’re playing against the house you definitely want to feel connected to the game – and as though everything is transparent. Being able to see the cards dealt live via a video really helps the player to feel connected to the whole game, which undoubtedly will help with its popularity.

There are video slot games and no doubt in the future will see a range of other live video games via casinos; especially as they are proving so popular. However, currently, it is card games that are proving to be amongst the most popular live casino games. Players have indicated that they like being able to view what is happening in real-time and this has most certainly contributed to their popularity.