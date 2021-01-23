3 Reasons to Become a Photographer

Interview Pete Murray
23rd Jan 2021 1:20pm | By Editor
It is commonly known that 80-85% of all people are visuals. Such individuals prefer to receive diverse information from the images. That fact explains the multi-year popularity of artists and the prevalent desire to enjoy beautiful paintings. The development of technologies created an alternative to the classic painters – photographers.
The camera invention gave people the possibility to cultivate photo art and follow up the formation of a new profession. Nowadays, it is impossible to imagine our world without photo pictures that allow saving happy important moments in the most rapid and simple way.
A professional photographer is a demanded specialist for almost every industry. Photography is a unique and universal skill that could be used for achieving practical and technical goals as well as for delivering aesthetic pleasure and free self-expression.
There are 3 main reasons to be involved in the wonderful world of photography.
Freedom
The career of a photographer does not demand a clear timetable. Even if you are a hired worker, you will be able to elaborate your individual schedule by yourself due to the peculiarities of an activity. In addition, you can be self-employed. This choice gives an opportunity to travel and work in different countries with a great number of new people that could bring a significant life and professional experience.
A Wide Range of Photography Genres
Photography art is represented by more than 80 genres. The most popular are:
Portrait
Photojournalism
Fashion Photo
Still Life Photo
Product Photo
Street Photo
Aerial Photo
Of course, this list does not include even a quarter of all genres, but even the listed ones can illustrate that there is a great diversity of photography spheres for every taste.
Moreover, besides the possibility to visit incredible places and work with different interesting people according to the chosen genre, there is a chance to get some privileges from the workflow. This is not about salary.
Quite often, photographers are invited to make a portfolio for hotels, restaurants, malls, gyms, etc. Clients can reduce the payment by offering free accommodation in their guesthouse, a 50% discount card in a café, or even welcome no deposit bonuses and free spins for all casino admirers.
Self-expression
Photographer does not use oil paints, canvas, and tassels, but still, he/she is an artist. Photography art gives a chance to show others the world’s peculiarities in your own individual unusual vision. You can earn money doing what you love the most and help people to see and accept the beauty of our planet.
