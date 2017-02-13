Australia - the biggest losers...

The Economist has named Australia as 'the biggest losers' when it comes to gambling losses per resident adult. Analysing data, it seems Australians lost more money per person (not just gamblers but averaged over all resident adults) than any other country in 2016. Approx AU$1,292 per adult. That's twice more than the US and considerably more than casino centre Singapore.

The blame lies with the Pokie machine found in clubs and pubs across the land, the losses from Pokies alone are bigger than the total losses per capita of virtually all other countries analysed mainly attributed to the rules that allow players to lose up to AU$1,498 per hour!