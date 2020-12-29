How Artificial Intelligence Has Changed the Online Casino Industry

The online gambling industry is ever-changing because of the latest technological advancements. Ever since casinos moved to the internet, many have changed and casinos based on the internet are simply getting better and better when it comes to what they can offer to the gambling market.

When it comes to revolutionary technologies that changed the online casino industry forever, it is noteworthy how Artificial Intelligence has played an important part. AI has been available to use by many industries but the online gambling sector has been benefiting from this nicely.

The use of AI tech has always been widely used in the gaming sector. Its use in gaming started over 20 years ago when chess master Garry Kasparov used IBM’s Deep Blue computer for a six-game match of chess. The computer was able to beat the master with a score of 3.5-2.5.

AI was best used in gambling in 2017. IT was with Carnegie Mellon’s Libratus AI winning thousands of poker hands over the top-rated players in the Heads-Up No-Limit Hold’em game. This appears to be the start of how AI has influenced how casinos operate since then.

Experts say that in the next decade, AI will still be able to drastically change the gaming and gambling industry, Here are ways that AI could change the gambling sector forever.

Through Smart Data

Data has always played an important part in many industries when it comes to analyzing market behavior. The same goes for online gambling operators. They can understand how their customers gamble through AI tech.

The data that gambling companies can collect are used in different ways. Some use the data that they have to simply point out what’s popular to the gamers while others would use it to be able to gain more profits or maximize their capabilities.

Making the Game Fair and Avoiding Cheaters

This has always been the goal of online gambling operators and their regulators. Part of ensuring the safety of the gamblers is making the games that they play fair. Through AI, the operators can easily recognize unusual activities that are unfair to them and the players.

The operators can be alerted when something unusual happens during the matches. This way, they can check and see if a player or even a dealer is being unfair or is cheating. Once proven, that would make the cheater automatically banned from their website.

Making the Game More Competitive Against Computers or Bots

If you’ve been playing casino games for a while now, you probably have noticed that the experience of playing against a computer has gotten better. Back in the day, it’s easy to realize that you are playing against bots, but AI has made these bots smarter today.

Through AI tech, these bots can perform as if they are real people. Bots learn from how people play games and this is possible because of data as well. What many worry about this, however, is that AI can eventually make bots smarter than humans and play games perfectly. This then can be abused and be unfair to players and even to casinos themselves.

Improved Customer Service Experience

Back in the day, no one wants to deal with computerized customer service. Well, people still prefer talking to an actual human whenever they have concerns. However, it is noticeable how chatbots, in particular, has already improved and has become more useful.

Aside from chatbots that could help the customers, the customer representatives themselves can also make use of AI tech for their benefit. There is already software that the customer service companies use to help their employees be better at responses whether they are on call or a chat with a customer.

Preventing Gambling Addiction

Aside from detecting unusual or fraudulent activities on the matches, AI can also detect problematic gambling patterns. This could help ensure the safety of gamblers by collecting information about how much time players are spending on playing real money games. It can also determine how much money they are spending and how much risks are involved with how much players spend on a game.

Since they can determine which player can eventually or potentially be at risk when it comes to gambling addiction, they can then suggest or offer tools to these players to avoid huge losses. Some casinos even go as far as offering automatic timeouts to their customers to make sure that they aren’t spending too much time on gambling.