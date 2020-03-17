Interview Pete Murray
As more and more cities across the world face extreme air pollution problems, Sadiq Khan has laid out plans to improve London’s air quality before it gets out of hand. The Mayor of London believes that, through proactive measures which aim to develop a more sustainable future, the English capital can be a zero-carbon city, and at least 50 percent green by 2050.
In order to do this, London will have to employ a number of new technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and solar power. This could be the ideal time to be part of a green start-up company in London.
According to a report from the government website, most pollution in London is caused by road transport along with domestic and commercial heating systems. Tackling the issue of deadly fumes, such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides that come from cars, has been high on the list of agendas for London for many years, and there are already some great ideas in place, such as the Ultra Low Emmision Zone. But there is still more that could be done to improve air quality, and the next step may be automated vehicles.
There has already been a move towards electric cars in the UK, with 6.6 percent of new car sales in 2019 being of the environmentally sustainable variety. In the future, these vehicles could move forward a few steps, and many are expecting artificial intelligence to control driverless cars. London could be an ideal city in which these cars could thrive. It would reduce the number of accidents on the roads as well as the amount of pollution.
As noted above, buildings create a huge amount of pollution. This is why Khan is discussing a move towards solar-powered constructions. The local government will surely look to experts in sustainable technology, such as Tej Kohli for ideas on how to implement such a strategy. Kohli Ventures made a significant investment into solar power in 2005, and the project worked towards bringing power capabilities to thousands of poor homes in India.Solar-powered buildings would have an even bigger effect on the environment than simply cutting down carbon emissions in the city. They would help London become sustainable rather than rely on fossil fuels for energy.Green-Tech Start-ups to Flourish?
With a number of exciting measures being made to make London a National Park City in the future, this could be the prime opportunity for green start-ups to flourish. While the government may look to established experts like Kohli for advice on large scale strategies, there are still important things for smaller companies to come up with. According to Impakter, there are opportunities in cooling, heating, and micro-grid development.For one of the largest capital cities in the world, London’s air quality is already quite enviable. But it is set to improve even more in the coming decades, as the government puts ideas into place which are set to maximise the potential of the technology available.
