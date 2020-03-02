Online casino guide for beginners

Online casinos playing for the first time can be daunting, overbearing or a little overwhelming when you are not equipped with the right information. Choosing from myriad game offerings and keeping in mind the rules and regulations may at first be confusing for beginners. A few turns around the online casino site plus a couple of gameplays, and you shall find that it comes naturally while rules are fairly easy to master.

There are also possibilities for winning real money while having lots of fun at an online casino, but that’s after you’ve read and understood this guide for beginners.

Instant-play Flash vs. online download casinos

For beginners, there are downloadable versions of online casinos, and there are also web-based instant play games played directly on your browser using Flash software. Download software must first be installed on your PC or phone for access to the casino games, and this method tends to offer a wider variety of options with better graphic presentations. Online casino beginners are, however, better off starting with the instant play web versions, before settling on their choice, which can later be downloaded.

There are game designers who have embraced the mobile platform wholly, offering a rich selection of intuitive and user-friendly titles to be played on the go. Beginners looking to play online casinos should try out the mobile versions of games through instant web browser play or downloadable apps. Some native casino apps can be downloaded straight from the online games providers while others are available from either Android's PlayStore or the iOS AppStore.

Online casino bonuses and their conditions

There are myriad bonuses that await an online casino beginner, differing from game provider to game provider. As a new player at any of the top online casinos, you are bombarded with various types of bonuses that may include;

1 st deposit bonuses

deposit bonuses Welcome bonuses

Reload bonuses

Cashback bonuses

Free spins bonuses

Although differing in the way they're presented, these bonuses all come with wagering requirements, which means a player must go through a set of game levels before withdrawing any winnings. Whilst some bonuses are easier to satisfy the wagering requirements and to redeem in one way or another, others will have games that give lower weighting or have no rewards completely. Bonuses come in handy for beginners to boost their initial deposits and play games longer, and new players must check their attached conditions for clearer skies ahead.

Security and gambling licenses

Safety is one of the major concerns that people have when seeking to begin playing at online casinos, and this reluctance is mainly based on internet security. Any fears should be wiped out, therefore before starting to play at online casinos, since reputable operators have in place cutting edge technology for your personal and financial data's protection. SSL encryption, malware firewalls and strict authentication systems make transactions with an online casino un-intercept-able by any third parties.

There are regulations and monitoring of online casinos that require remote gambling commissions such as the UKGC or Malta gaming bodies to grant permits only after safety and security are guaranteed. When playing as a beginner in an online casino, authenticating that the gaming provider is regulated by a reputable commission should augment your confidence for a profitable gambling excursion.

The best online casino games for beginners

As stated earlier, gaming will come naturally and needn’t be one of the challenges that a beginner faces on starting at online casinos. Though there are many selections with diverse richness on offer, your novice hand will be directed to blackjack, roulette, poker, video slots and baccarat games that feature very innovative classics variants. Real dealer live-online casino games will also give the feel of actual tables to a beginning player, all the while in the comfort of your home.

Slot machines are a delectable favourite for beginners at online casinos, mainly due to their straightforward play and simple rules. There are demo versions of video slots that allow you to practise your spinning hand, while the free spins offered to make amateur gamblers familiarize themselves before going for the real money.