Reasons Why Your Instagram Hashtags are not Working

You've always been bombarded with information about why Instagram marketing is what you need to generate more online sales. Well, you've finally decided to try it, but contrary to what you thought, you're not reaping any benefits.

Then you find out that your hashtags are not working as they should. Don't give up yet because you can still change the situation. Read this article to understand why your Instagram hashtags are not effective and what you can do about it.

Your Hashtags Are Not Specific Enough

If you're running campaigns for your business, you must have specific hashtags for the particular marketing campaign. Of course, you must also adhere to the social media requirement of creating branded hashtags. If your business is launching a new product line, you need to generate some traffic towards it, and only specific hashtags will make you achieve that. Check out the top Instagram hashtags and adopt the concept behind them when creating one specific to your campaign. Make sure you come up with a catchy concept for your campaign so that you can capture the attention of your followers and get all the shares that your business deserves. You need to create meaningful campaigns and be creative enough with your Instagram marketing.

You're Using Banned Hashtags

Another common reason why you might not reap any benefits from your Instagram marketing is when you're using banned hashtags. You can get your hashtags blocked on Instagram for several reasons, and whether the ban is temporary or permanent, both will affect their effectiveness. Make sure you use hashtags that do not have inappropriate content such as those promoting racism or porn content. Also, ensure the hashtag you choose has not gone through popularity hijacking because Instagram flags out such, hence rendering them useless. Find out if your hashtag is banned or still active by entering it in the search bar. If it doesn't appear, then it's among the flagged ones.

Your Hashtags Are Not Enough

You're allowed up to 30 hashtags on every post you make on Instagram. You need to exploit this number as much as possible so that you can increase your chances of success. If you only use around 3 to 5 of this number, you might be denying yourself essential opportunities to grow your Instagram sales. You should also be careful not to use so many of them because they can become overwhelming and hurt your business instead. There is no magic number when it comes to how you use your hashtags. You should know the hashtags that work for your business by first testing them. Don't be afraid to make mistakes because, in the process, you will find the ultimate number that works.

Instagram hashtags are lucrative if you know how to use them. They can also hurt your business if you don't use them well. However, you should not worry if you mess up because there is always a way to fix things and get back on track. Ensure you do continuous research so that you know the ins and outs of Instagram marketing through hashtags.