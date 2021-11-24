What Are Online Casino Bonuses?

Online casino bonuses are well known amongst experienced players. They’ve been claimed in a number of different ways since online casinos first came into existence. The reasoning behind offering bonuses is primarily to attract new clientele - though some are offered to existing customers as well.

This means that bonuses are offered in order to entice players to join up to a particular site over other sites that are available. We’ve taken a look at the most common forms of bonuses that you can find on the market, as well as covering how wagering requirements work.

Welcome Bonuses

Without a doubt, this is the most common form of bonus. If there is one area where people are generally well informed, then it is the details about this bonus. However, we are still going to cover the intricate details in order to make sure that everyone is fully aware of what’s available.

Firstly, a welcome bonus is called this because it’s offered as a welcome to a site. So, it’s normally offered on the first deposit that a player makes. This can sometimes be spread out over the first few deposits that players make. In the UK, this can sometimes even extend to the first five deposits that players make.

This bonus will normally be in the form of a matched bet. However, it can also sometimes offer free spins to players too.

This means that players are able to grab a bonus that will cater to them specifically. If players prefer live dealer and table games, then there are sometimes specific welcome bonuses that can be used on these games.

If the site you choose to play at also offers a sportsbook, then it will normally have a separate welcome bonus that can be used to bet on different sports such as football and basketball.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are bonuses that are offered after the welcome bonus has expired or been used. Reload bonuses will tend to be at a lower rate than the welcome bonus. For example, a welcome bonus might offer a 150% matched bonus for deposits, while the reload bonus offers a 100% matched bonus.

This means that after the welcome bonus has been awarded, there is still an additional bonus available to players to encourage them to keep using the site rather than signing up to a new site in order to receive a new welcome bonus.

Reload bonuses can normally be used on specific days of the week. However, there are sites that offer multiple different reload bonuses depending on which day it is. This ensures that there is a regular stream of bonuses available to players.

Free Spin Bonuses

Free spin bonuses reward players with free spins when they make a deposit. These can sometimes be part of the welcome bonus but are also available to players as regular bonuses. What they do is award players a number of free spins that can be used when a deposit is made.

The free spins will normally be available to use on specific slot games. However, in some cases, they can be used on a variety of different games.

Some casino sites will also award free spins to players as part of tournaments. So, if there is a tournament that requires players to make a certain number of spins on a specific game, the casino might award free spins to players when they break the threshold.

No Deposit Bonuses

These are bonuses that speak for themselves really. A no deposit bonus is a bonus that’s awarded without the player having to make a deposit. They are some of the rarest bonuses that are available, because they are essentially a bonus for nothing.

However, there are some sites that offer them on a regular basis, so it is well worth your time to keep an eye out for when they are available. What makes no deposit bonuses so popular is that players can use them without worrying about wagering, as even if it’s not achieved, it doesn't cost anything to get the bonus.

A no deposit bonus is normally awarded as free spins, but they can sometimes be awarded as bonus cash. This is normally in small amounts though, very rarely are they worth more than £10 in value.

No Wagering Bonuses

No wagering bonuses are also quite rare. These are bonuses that don’t have wagering requirements attached to them, because wagering requirements can sometimes be difficult to achieve, these bonuses are massively popular.

This means that players are able to make a withdrawal of whatever winnings they manage to achieve with the bonus.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements apply to most bonuses on the market. It essentially designates the number of times that a bonus has to be played through before a withdrawal can be made. An example of this would be the following:

● A bonus of £50 is awarded

● A wagering requirement of 50x is in place

● Players have to make wagers of £2,500 before a withdrawal can be made

As you can see, this can be quite difficult to carry out. This is why it is recommended that players seek out the sites that offer the best wagering requirements. A site that has a requirement of 20x the bonus amount would be far more suitable than a site that has a requirement of 60x both the bonus and the deposit amount.

In addition to this, some sites don’t count the full wager value for table games towards wagering. So, a £10 bet on blackjack might only count towards 10% of the wager. This means that it only puts £1 towards meeting the requirement, so it would take a lot longer to reach the goal on blackjack than it would by playing slots.