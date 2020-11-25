Why have Vampires become so popular in contemporary culture?

They rose up from the Slavic folklore and became the main characters of some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. As per Erin Collopy, a Vampire expert and an Associate Professor at the Texas Tech University’s College of Arts and Sciences, the perception of these preternatural creatures has evolved in the society over a long period of time, since the ancient age.

Reasons behind popularity of Vampires in the contemporary culture

- The cultural outlets serve as viable platforms for exploration of this theme which involves eternal, limitless and pure desire. It allows for such exploration without any absurdities resulting from plotting of that theme in a real world setting, for example, a man who is obsessed about cheese with raisins over everything else!

- People are fascinated by the idea of some of them being something other than what they generally appear to be. You’d commonly notice how detection and discovery of vampires plays an important role in movie plot lines, often grabbing majority of viewers’ attention.

- As vampires are projected as beings that don’t have a problem with social disapproval, they are often looked up to by teenagers as role models.

- Vampires are shown as ‘hard to get’ when they’re with women and embody chivalry, an old world ideal in a plausible manner. However, because they are fundamentally different from all of us, people relish watching their strategies as they can simultaneously distance themselves from these beings.

- A lot of popularity enjoyed by vampires is also to do with the fact that while everyone can love stories involving ghost, demons, zombies etc., that never means that they’d like to be a ghost, demon or zombie someday. But when they see something about a vampire, for instance, Coppola’s Dracula or Interview with the Vampire, that’s completely different and relatable! It’s about a creature that looks like any common person around. S/he has a social life, has fun, meddles around with others in human society, attends social gatherings etc. But yet, that individual is immortal and will stay eternally young!

- On another note, they’re so popular is because they’ve gone from being grotesque and feared during the ancient times to being fascinating, gorgeous and sexy today.

On the whole, as has been aptly put by Erin Collopy, the reason why vampires have gained so much popularity, especially in the contemporary culture is because they work as a highly effective metaphor for people’s own desires and anxieties. It’s not uncommon for people to try working things out about themselves through these creatures.