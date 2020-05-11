Why Now Is The Perfect Time to Start a YouTube Channel With 'Sheltering in Place Orders' in Effect

COVID-19 has put the world on hold, forcing more and more people to stay at home and away from their friends, families, and neighbors. What’s a person to do with unlimited free time at home? Watch YouTube, of course! There are thousands of channels on the platform, and countless hours of entertainment in every niche and subject you can think of.

Right now is probably the best time to start a new YouTube channel. With everyone stuck at home, you’ve literally got millions of potential audience members just waiting to find your content! Always wanted to be a gamer? Start a gaming channel! Are you a whiz in the kitchen? You can never have too many cooking channels. Here’s why now is the perfect time to start a YouTube channel. Your Audience Is Waiting Most people are finding that staying at home is actually incredibly boring. Sure, it sounds glamorous at first; you can sleep in, walk around in your jammies, and catch up on all...of...those...unfinished...projects...except, you didn’t do that, did you? Don’t worry, no one did! Most of us are stuck at home just looking for entertainment to pass the hours until we can return to work and see our loved ones again. With so much free time available, binge-watching is common practice. But what happens when you run out of shows on Netflix/Hulu/Disney+/whichever streaming platform you subscribe to? YouTube has so much content available, you couldn’t watch it all in four lifetimes. There are channels dedicated to everything from DIY to special effects to cooking to gaming and everything in between! The options are limitless. Think of an idea you had not so long ago. What was it? Did you want to become the best Fortnite player online and film your adventures? Did you always want to read books aloud with your soothing voice, but never found the time? Your audience is waiting. All you need to do is take the first step. You Can Make Money From YouTube Yes, you can actually make money from running a YouTube channel, but short of spending hours searching “how to make money from YouTube” on Google, let’s break it down into simple facts. YouTubers make money in a variety of ways. The most lucrative way is through ad sponsorships. You’re already familiar with ads at the beginning of your favorite videos, right? Well, those companies pay the YouTube channel to place ads on their videos. It’s a give and take; I pay you to put ads on your video, and you promote my products. Some YouTubers get direct sponsorship from major brands to promote and/or discuss the brand’s products. Or, YouTubers can set up a Patreon account, which allows their subscribers to make a monthly donation to the channel to encourage content creation. And yes, you can actually make a viable living on the platform. The top YouTubers make millions of dollars per year in revenue. Sound enticing yet? The eight-year-old behind the channel “Ryan’s World” brought home about $26 million in 2018. You’re probably falling out of your chair to get started now! It’s Fun While creating content for YouTube can be time-consuming, it’s also a lot of fun to watch your channel grow and your content reach more and more people. Since YouTube is a worldwide platform, you can gain audiences from all over the world. How cool is that? You’ll be chatting with friends from all over the globe, gaining new fans, and making a name for yourself. Of course, it certainly helps that you can potentially make a living doing something as fun as creating YouTube content. Now is the best time to get started! Brands Will Need To Recover The COVID-19 crisis has caused many businesses to take a hit. So, once this all passes, what are those brands going to need to do? Recover their losses, of course. And how will they do that? Through marketing. Plain and simple. They’ll need to run ads to get people to buy their products once more, and if you’re already an established YouTube channel, you could benefit from this marketing rush. After all, those brands will need somewhere to run their ads, right? If you’ve got a decent subscriber base, you might just find yourself with plenty of ad sponsorships once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Stay Busy! Perhaps the best reason to give YouTubing a try during COVID-19 is to keep yourself busy! It can be maddening to be so bored all the time. Give your mind something constructive to focus on, and you might come out of this with a new revenue stream! Good luck, and remember to keep your content as genuine and consistent as possible for the best results!