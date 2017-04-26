Glitterbox Announce Ibiza 2017 Season Line-up & Opening Party

Glitterbox has announced the Ibiza 2017 season line-up and opening party for its new residency at Hï Ibiza, the brand new superclub by Ushuaïa Entertainment.

The club formerly known as Space will be elevated to new heights, with a fresh new look and the most advanced sound and technologies on the island. From May through September, Hï Ibiza will play host to the finest selectors from the global electronic music scene.

Every Friday from 9 June to 29 September (except 4 August), Glitterbox will transform Hï Ibiza with state-of-the-art production, their biggest line-ups to date, and the now infamous Glitterbox dance crews out in force. These weekly extravaganzas will feature an expertly crafted blend of contemporary, obscure and sought-after disco and house collectables, alongside anthems and classics.

The DJ line-up for Glitterbox’s new Ibizan home features an unprecedented mix of house music luminaries and underground talent, including Masters At Work, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Dimitri From Paris, Armand Van Helden, Louie Vega, Kenny Dope, Roger Sanchez, David Morales, Todd Terry, Joey Negro, Horse Meat Disco, Aeroplane, Crazy P (DJ Set), Soul Clap, Greg Wilson, Honey Dijon, Purple Disco Machine, Kings of Tomorrow, The Shapeshifters, DJ Spen, Karizma, Session Victim, Jellybean Benitez, Mousse T, Terrence Parker, Simon Dunmore, Ralphi Rosario, John Morales, Full Intention, Dr Packer, Luke Solomon, Melon Bomb, Hifi Sean, DJ Pippi, Mr Doris, DJ Antz and Mo Funk. Live PA’s will come from Barbara Tucker and Crystal Waters, plus Shovell Live on percussion.

Setting the tone for Glitterbox’s fourth season on the island, the opening party on 9 June features one of the biggest house music line-ups Ibiza has seen in years, with headliners Armand Van Helden, David Morales, Dimitri From Paris, and Todd Terry, joined by Glitterbox’s Simon Dunmore and DJ Pippi, with a very special live PA from Barbara Tucker (returning to Glitterbox Ibiza after her now legendary performance in 2016).

Glitterbox is one of the world’s most flamboyant, hedonistic parties, where the world’s foremost DJs, true masters at work renowned for their musical selection and turntable technique, lay down a soundtrack spanning 40 years of joyful, uplifting dance music. In a throwback to the glory days of Disco and House, the club experience is enhanced by dancers and performers, but the crowd are the true stars of the show – open-minded, passionate, and encompassing all ages, colours, genders and sexual orientations.

In 2016, Glitterbox reached a new high; Fridays at Space Ibiza were acknowledged to be up there as the very best nights on the island. Unforgettable moments were made; there were impromptu dance-offs on the floor, Barbara Tucker jammed with Louie Vega, and standout performances came from Basement Jaxx, Todd Terry, Dimitri From Paris, Horse Meat Disco and many more. This summer, with an entire venue to play with, Glitterbox in Ibiza promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

“Every Friday you can expect an event with an extrovert personality – an extravaganza! A party that screams “good times”. It’s where people come together to celebrate incredible dance music from across the decades, provided by DJs that know how to rock the discotheque. It’s flamboyant, spiritual and hedonistic. The ultimate dancefloor escape.”

“We chose Hï for Glitterbox’s Ibiza residency because it is an incredible proposition. It’s the new hot spot on the island. The people involved totally believe in the Glitterbox concept, which is still unique to the island.” Simon Dunmore.

GLITTERBOX LONDON

After a run of sold out events at Ministry of Sound, Glitterbox returns to the South London venue on April 30th. After the overwhelming success of last August’s day and night party, Glitterbox is back with the full roller disco experience, with headliners in the shape of house music greats Roger Sanchez, Aeroplane and Karizma.

Taking full advantage of the May Bank Holiday with an all-day, all-night extravaganza, Ministry will open an outside stage during the day for the likes of Simon Dunmore, Luke Solomon, Eli Escobar and John Morales. Percolate residents and disco elite Krywald & Farrer and London’s Savage resident Hifi Sean are also set to play, while Yam Who? will soundtrack the roller disco in Ministry’s Box room. Later, rare grooves, soul funk and disco will be playing all night in the Loft courtesy of Baptiste and Flo, while the headliners head to the main room to take the night away. The well-loved stars of the show, the Glitterbox dancers, will be performing and joining the crowd to dance throughout the party, while the street food trucks and photo booth that were so popular at last year’s event will make their return.

Glitterbox will debut at Liverpool Disco Festival on 6 May, before returning to We Are FSTVL on 27 May and Defected Croatia in August (10/8-15/8). Further parties will be announced soon.

About Hï Ibiza

Hï Ibiza, the club formerly known as Space, unites the highest standards of music and entertainment, bringing world-class music experiences to a club designed with the dancer in mind. This state of the art club will showcase the most exciting names in electronic music throughout the summer, from the biggest stars in the scene to the leading lights of the underground, continuing the island’s legacy as the party capital of the world.

“Hi” is a small word that can be the beginning of a meaningful conversation or the start of a beautiful friendship that can lead to a bigger world of discovery. “Hi” is a welcome to a new era in Ibiza.

The journey begins with ‘Hï Ibiza’

