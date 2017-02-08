Feel the love

Wine & Dine

Created with Passion: A Valentine Menu at Spaghetti House

On 14th February, the independent Italian group Spaghetti House is serving up a 4 course meal with coffee and petit fours, at £29 per person, including a bottle of Prosecco. With eight of the Spaghetti Houses in Central London serving the Valentine’s menu, each restaurant is individually styled and decorated, with inviting dining rooms, a warm atmosphere and a friendly welcome. Romantics from far and wide have flocked to Spaghetti House to savour good food and enjoy good wines, and this year’s menu is a taste of Italian passion and romance.

San Valentino Menu at BungaTINI, Convent Garden and Bunga Bunga Battersea

On Tuesday 14th February. Pizza, dessert and a bottle of Prosecco for £20 at both restaurants plus a 4 course menu with a glass of Prosecco at BungaTINI for £28 served high up in the mezzanine balcony area, overlooking the authentic Italian restaurant. Inspired by neighbourhood back-street Italian bars & pizzerias, the San Valentino menu combines delicate, rich and fresh flavours from Italy’s most quaint and idyllic eateries, providing you with the perfect appuntamento romantic.

Valentine’s Day at Aquum

From 10th-14th February, diners can indulge in a romantic feast of 8 mouth-watering meze sharing plates, a starry-eyed sharing dessert, and a complimentary bottle of Prosecco for just £27.50 per person. Dishes include succulent Pork Rib Eye Steak, flavoursome Lemon-Oregano Chicken, and crispy Greek Style Fries, with a vegetarian option also. Diners can enjoy the delicious Greek inspired menu in Aquum’s newly re-furbished surroundings, which combine dark leather seating and impressive light installations, casting a romantic glow to the chic and atmospheric interiors.

Nine Course Valentine’s Feast a Deux at Lancaster London

Available from 10th–14th February – the hotel’s Island Grill restaurant will be offering a spark-inducing nine course tasting menu accompanied by speciality cocktails and a surprise gift priced at £38 per person. The award-winning Island Grill is perfect for a super-chic experience with its dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows offering beautiful views across Hyde Park. Elsewhere in the hotel, hearts will be fluttering in the Lounge Bar as loved up guest can enjoy the HeART Afternoon Tea, starting from £40 per person.

Valentine’s at the Arch London

Spend an indulgent weekend at this five star boutique hotel with its Valentine package, dinner menu and afternoon tea, available from 10th–19th February from £559 per night. For lovebirds seeking the ultimate romantic night away, the Valentine’s package offers an overnight stay for two in a luxury suite with a bottle of Taittinger Reserve Brut Champagne, an indulgent Valentine’s dinner, breakfast in bed and a late check out. Located in a peaceful street in Marylebone, The Arch London is the perfect chic retreat for couples looking for a romantic escape.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Chi Kitchen, Oxford Circus

Contemporary three-course sharing menu featuring pan-Asian dishes with a romantic twist, available 10th-14th February, priced at £56 for two people. MasterChef 2014 winner and Executive Chef Ping Coombes has designed this special menu, aiming to create a wonderful Valentine’s Day for those looking for a less traditional celebration. Intended for sharing, these dishes create the perfect date-night meal for guests and their partners.

Valentine’s Day at Amici Miei

Offering a three course menu for lunch and dinner and includes a glass of Prosecco on arrival for £28 per person. Amici Miei isn’t holding back the love this Valentine’s Day as their three course menu will offer a “heart-shaped” ravioli standout dish for lovers to relish in. Other than love, this “heart-shaped” ravioli is filled with ricotta, truffled mushroom, served with butter sage sauce. Simple, but definitely something that will get you in the mood.

Have a Highland Fling at Mac & Wild this Valentine's Day

Mac & Wild will be serving up a tasty Valentine’s Day menu on 14th February, featuring hearty Scottish treats and tipples costing £35 per person. On the menu, feed your wild Scottish passion with heart-shaped haggis pops, succulent venison chateaubriand to share (sharing is caring after all), and a decadent chocolate dessert certain to set kilts flashing into the night. Wash it all down with one of Mac & Wild’s Scottish cocktails – the refreshing Bonnie Brae.

The Shed & Rabbit Create One-Off Valentine's Tasting Menu



Tuesday 14th February – 7 course sharing menu £45 per person & additional £45 for flight of matching wines. Chelsea restaurant, Rabbit and sister venue The Shed will be celebrating the most romantic day of the year by offering diners a sophisticated seven-course tasting menu perfect, to put anyone in the mood of love. The lovers’ menu will feature an array of wonderful and unique dishes including a very special Lulworth Scallop, Dill and Roasted Garlic Veloute Sumac Puffs, wonderful Wiltshire Truffle Tortellini with Grey Chanterelles, Jerusalem Artichoke Sage Crumb and Reindeer Moss and a Venison Fillet with Pear and Celeriac. Guests will also be treated to an additional wine pairing with each course if they wish to push the boat out.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Thai Twist at Mango Tree, Belgravia

Tuesday 14th February 7-11pm - £59 per person. This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the season of love at award-winning Thai restaurant Mango Tree. Known for their innovative yet classic offerings, the team at Mango Tree have designed an exquisite three-course menu for a taste of Thai cuisine and world-renowned hospitality your loved ones won’t forget.

