Your Guide to Entertainment When Travelling Around the UK

Whatever your reasons for travelling the UK, you can be sure there are plenty of places to visit and things to do in the day, but when it comes to the evening you might often find your options are limited. It’s all well and good staying in hotels during your visit, but options are limited when it comes to evening entertainment, especially if you are staying in a hotel located outside of the city.

There might be a nice restaurant or bar located close to the hotel, but if you’ve been walking around all day you might be a little tired and just want to spend your evening in the hotel room. This is fine, because if you have a phone or laptop, your options for things to do suddenly widen. Have a look at some of the things you can do in the hotel below when you are travelling around the UK.

Watch Your Favourite Movies and TV Series with Netflix

It’s very easy to watch your favourite movies and TV series in the hotel room, not just because the hotel you are staying in often offers a range of films on the TV, but because there are also many apps you can take advantage of on your phone or laptop. One of the particular apps that is popular among millions of users worldwide is of course Netflix. It really is the home of entertainment when you are always on the go. The film database is often updated with new and older films so you will always have something to watch, as well as the fact it also offers hundreds of different TV series to keep you going.

Go and Have a Chat with the Locals

There is a bar in every nook and cranny around the UK; it has always been well-known to offer some of the best local pubs around. This gives you a chance to go and meet the locals to see what else you can do with your time whilst you are in the area. You might be able to find out about something interesting to go and see with your time, and better yet, you will be able to socialise and meet some new friends. Spending your evening in the hotel isn’t always necessary, and even if you are out of the way of the nightlife of the city, there is always something to do with your time in any location you find yourself in.

Give Bingo a Try

If you aren’t a big bingo fan or you just don’t think it will entertain you, give it a try and see for yourself how entertaining it can be; it has surprised a lot of people. You could easily pop out for the evening to the local bingo hall if there is one, and if there isn’t, you could give some of the new online bingo sites a try. They offer an exceptional bingo experience and it doesn’t always cost a lot of money to play, so it can be very entertaining especially if you are sat in a hotel room bored in the evening. The great thing about new online bingo rooms is that they also offer games throughout the day and night, so no matter when you fancy a go, you will be able to do so with ease.

The above are just some of the things you can do with your spare time when you are not sightseeing, and depending on where you are travelling will of course depend on your options. There is nothing wrong with getting your laptop or phone out and just enjoying some simple time watching your favourite movies and TV series on Netflix – it offers a great way to kill time.